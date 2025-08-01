Staying at the luxurious Conrad Chia Laguna hotel in Sardinia was a dream - it was the perfect escape from the UK.

Sardinia itself is a stunning Italian island full of delights from white sand beaches with turquoise waters to dramatic mountainous landscapes. The Italian island is also known as one of the world's first identified Blue Zones, where people tend to live exceptionally long live - and I can see why as the way of live there is perfect.

My holiday to Sardinia was made even better staying at the Conrad Chia Laguna hotel. The hotel boasts stunning views of the ocean, and also has a lovely swimming pool where you can relax and also enjoy the stunning views.

Staying at the luxurious Conrad Chia Laguna hotel in Sardinia was a dream - it was the perfect escape from the UK. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

You really feel like you are staying somewhere luxurious from the decor of the premises, to the cleanliness and spaciousness of the rooms. The bed was huge, there was an extra space with a TV and sofa, a large bathroom with a bath and shower, and a large garden space where you could walk out and enjoy the views of the ocean.

I dined at the hotel’s main restaurant, called La Terrazaa, on a half-board basis and the food was delicious. There was the option of a buffet but also food from the menu. There was even a chef in the morning who would cook up the most amazing omelettes! I thoroughly enjoyed having them every morning.

The hotel boasts many a restaurant including Sa Mesa, a Sardinian-themed restaurant focused on traditional seafood, meats, and local flavours. It also has Bioaquam, a poolside lounge for Conrad guests only with light, health‑focused meals and organic wines.

La Terrazza restaurant at Conrad Chia Laguna. (Photo: Conrad Chia Laguna) | Conrad Chia Laguna

The hotel is located in Chia, a coastal resort area. The hotel itself is calm and quiet, meaning it is the ideal escape from life in the UK. You can really switch off here and relax. However, it is also somewhere where you can explore too.

Firstly the hotel has two private beaches Monte Cogoni and Dune di Campana, just 300 to 700 m from the resort. The hotel runs buggies to and from the beaches to so you don’t even have to walk if you don’t want to.

The beaches were stunning - and when I visited in May there was not as many people around so it really did feel like your own private beach. The beaches have golden sands and crystal-clear waters. It was perfect for swimming and sunbathing.

The hotel boasts two private beaches. (Photo: Conrad Chia Laguna) | Conrad Chia Laguna

The hotel also has two new padel courts, four tennis courts, a 5-a-side football, as well as beach volleyball, and basketball on offer. My favourite part was the excursions though. The hotel allows you to explore Sardinia itself and that’s great.

I opted for the tour of Cagliari - and it was amazing. I was picked up and taken to the capital city of Sardinia, and was blown away. It was beautiful, and my tour guide Paoloa was amazing. She was born and raised in Sardinia, had the most interesting stories to tell, and really showed me the nooks and crannies of Sardinia.

She took me to the hilltop Castello and we enjoyed panoramic views of the capital city. It was the best day out, I learned so much from her and kept in contact! I would highly recommend doing it, otherwise you aimlessly wonder around not knowing what you are seeing or looking at! I loved that the hotel offered this.

Hilltop views of Cagliari. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

The hotel also offers e-bikes and I of course took the opportunity to rent one and cycle around the hotel. I even stopped off at another beach, and saw flamingos that were nesting near the hotel. Sardinia has an abundant amount of wetlands and saline lagoons meaning it is a perfect habitat for flamingos.

There are so many other excursions to choose from at the hotel including a Jeep 4×4 Experience exploring volcanic and coastal terrain, a day trip to the fishing island of Carloforte on Sant’Antioco Island and wine tasting sessions at a Cantina Mesa vineyard, showcasing Carignano del Sulcis wine, local history and culture.

To top it all off the hotel also has a spa with outdoor whirlpools, hydrotherapy pools, sauna, steam rooms, experiential showers, and a 24-hour panoramic fitness centre. There was live music in the hotel at night with a wonderful singer and the hotel guests and I all thoroughly enjoyed the tunes he played.

The hotel was the perfect stay for relaxation and escaping from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. But there is also the chance to explore. I had a dreamy time away there. How I wish to be on that private beach right now.

