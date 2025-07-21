Three last-minute summer holidays for under £700 from Edinburgh

Madeira, Morocco and the Channel Islands – the perfect summer holiday destinations, all within reach of Edinburgh for under £700. See below for the tour operators offering cost-effective holiday options for Scots seeking sunshine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNDER £450 TO STAY ON THE ISLAND OF MADEIRA

Dom Pedro Garajau is located on Madeira’s south coast between Funchal and Caniço. Nearby the hotel, guests will find the beautiful Garajau Nature Reserve - created to prevent desertification of the seabed, the reserve is now one of the islands’ most iconic sites for divers and wildlife lovers, with a variety of marine species in the crystal-clear waters. On hotel grounds, guests will find an indoor heated pool, multiple outdoor pools including a kid’s pool, as well as the Tropical Restaurant, Caracalla Bar and Pool Bar.

A seven-night stay at Dom Pedro Garajau with Mercury Holidays is priced from £444 per person including flights, based on a classic twin/double room on a bed and breakfast basis.

Sark

UNDER £650 TO CLIMB MOROCCO’S MT TOUBKAL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mt Toubkal, known locally as Jebel Toubkal, stands 4,167 metres above sea level and commands superb panoramic views of the High Atlas Mountains. This guided trek is an energetic way to spend a week in the mountains, giving travellers the chance to summit and descend the highest peak in North Africa. Passing through a Berber village they will gain an insight into the life and traditions of these hardy and friendly mountain people. After the trek, guests will return to exotic Marrakech to explore this vibrant and colourful city.

Exodus’ Mt Toubkal Climb is priced from £475 per person, with return flights between Edinburgh and Marrakech available from £172.

UNDER £700 FOR A WALKING HOLIDAY IN THE CHANNEL ISLANDS

On this four-day trip around Guernsey and Sark in the Channel Islands, visitors will be led on an exploration of the islands’ stunning coastlines and rural hamlets. Arriving in Guernsey’s Saint Peter Port, a scenic harbour and historic gardens will be on display. Travellers will walk around Fermain Bay and take in views of lapping tides and wildflowers as they trek rugged cliff paths. In Sark, the smallest of the Channel Islands, walkers will experience the uniqueness of this car-free island as they meet other walkers, cyclists and even those transporting via horse and carriage. ‘Big Sark’ and ‘Little Sark’ is joined by the Coupee, a spectacular rocky ridge overlooking the sea, which travellers will cross before ferrying back to the island of Guernsey. In addition to incredible trails, Guernsey and Sark offer incredible culinary delights of fresh seafood.