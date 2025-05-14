The UK’s cleanest car capitals – and why keeping your car clean this summer could save you £2,000

With the arrival of warmer months, Britons are washing their cars more frequently—but some cities are clearly leading the way in keeping their motors spotless.

According to the new Britain’s Cleanest Cars Index by CarFinance247, Newcastle tops the chart as the UK city where drivers take the most pride in their vehicle's cleanliness, scoring high across car wash searches, facility availability, and low pollution levels.

Using a combination of public data on pollution, rainfall, water hardness and search behaviour, CarFinance247's index ranks cities on a scale out of 500 to find the cleanest car spots in the UK.

Top 3 Cleanest Car Cities

Newcastle (368/500)

With relatively low rainfall (608mm annually), soft-to-moderate water, 31 car washes in the area, and strong air quality (pollution at just 7.8 µg/m³), Newcastle combines convenience and cleanliness better than any other UK city.

Edinburgh ranks second thanks to exceptionally clean air (lowest pollution levels in the index) and ultra-soft water. Fewer car washes than Newcastle, but high user satisfaction and safe road conditions push the city up the list.

Scotland takes third spot too. While rainfall is high, Glasgow counters this with 41 car wash locations (the second most in the index), some of the softest water, and low pollution levels. It’s a top pick for frequent washers and detailers alike.

Ranking last…

🦠Southampton (116/500)

With the worst pollution levels in the index—surpassing even London—paired with a low number of car wash facilities and hard water that’s tough on paintwork, Southampton ranks last in the UK’s Clean Car Capitals. Local drivers face a tougher battle to keep their vehicles in good condition, and without regular upkeep, they risk higher maintenance costs. From faded paint to clogged filters and corroded surfaces, the city’s harsh conditions mean that staying on top of car care isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Cities like Newcastle, Edinburgh, and Glasgow—are setting the standard for year-round vehicle care, and it’s especially important in summer. These drivers aren’t just improving their cars appearance—they’re actively protecting against the season’s most damaging conditions.

"Sunshine might feel great for a drive, but it can quietly wreak havoc on your vehicle,” says Louis Rix, Co-Founder of CarFinance247.

“UV rays fade paintwork and crack interiors, hot roads can lead to tyre blowouts, and overheating engines can cause serious damage. These issues are preventable with the right summer care—but if ignored, they can cost you upwards of £2,000.’’

For example, underinflated or worn tyres can result in fines of up to £2,500 and three penalty points per tyre and a dirty windscreen fine can range from £50 to £1,000. Maintaining your vehicle properly not only supports safer driving but can also help you avoid unexpected expenses.

‘’Here are some summer car care tips to save money and avoid repairs:

Use a windscreen sunshade or park in shaded areas whenever possible, as this helps protect your dashboard from cracking and prevents your car’s paintwork from fading due to prolonged UV exposure.

Check your coolant levels regularly throughout summer, because your engine works harder in hot weather and low coolant can quickly lead to overheating, which risks serious and costly damage.

Have your battery tested before long summer journeys, since high temperatures accelerate internal wear and can cause older or weaker batteries to fail unexpectedly—often without warning.

Inspect your tyre pressure every week, because heat causes air to expand, and over-inflated or worn-out tyres are far more likely to blow out, especially on hot tarmac or motorway drives. Refer to your vehicle manual or this guide for correct pressure and tread advice.