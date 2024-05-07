The Torridon Hotel review, Scottish Highlands

The Torridon Hotel. Cr. The Torridon.

While many holiday makers are in the midst of preparing for a bit of sun in Europe or a sight seeing city break, the Scottish highlands lie in wait and offer a perfect alternative weekend escape for those hoping for some much needed relaxation away from our busy lives.

It can be easy to forget just what stunning views can be found in our own backyard. However, luxury hotel The Torridon in Wester Ross provides a timely reminder of the secluded beauty that only Scotland can offer.

Bold, impressive and striking, The Torridon is one of Scotland’s most luxurious hotels and an award winning family owned establishment situated just over an hour away from the centre of Inverness.

The Grand Master room at The Torridon Hotel in Wester Ross. Cr. Booking.com

Rooms?

With a choice of hotel suites, the simplicity of the Stables or the peace and quiet of a luxury Boathouse, this astonishing hotel hands visitors unique options for overnight stays, each oozing with class and undeniable beauty.

I chose to take my stay in the hotel’s Beinn Eighe suite, which provided an impressive view of the Torridon mountains that were framed by the beauty of the lochs that surrounded it. Complete with a crafted wooden tub, the suite provided me a soak like no other underneath a simply spectacular view. However, even if opting not to use the wooden bath, a walk-in shower that has been built in place of the original clock tower is unique as it is impressive.

Food, drink and restaurant

Travelling from the south of Glasgow, it was a worthy-but-long drive, so we were delighted to be greeted by afternoon tea on arrival, alongside a tour of the hotel’s astounding whisky selection. Offering up 365 classic and rare malts, their treasure-trove of whisky has been built in place of the original dairy and buttery that accompanied the farm. While afternoon drinking is not normally encouraged, I must recommend the locally made Arcturus sloe gin.

A drink crafted using the finest local botanicals, I was able to indulge alongside my afternoon tea with a drink that provided some mouth-watering fruity notes alongside a deep smoky taste which hits the spot perfectly. The ideal companion to the picturesque view I was able to enjoy it in.

However, if I thought the sloe gin and afternoon tea was good, then I simply wasn’t prepared for the outstanding set menu in the 1887 restaurant. Feeling very much at home in its glorious surroundings, the restaurant had flickers of modernism throughout to truly elevate its unique qualities.

A tasting menu packed to the brim with Scottish produce included whiskey cured sea trout tar, Orkney scallop and smoked eel chawanmushi for £115 and could be paired with optional extra dishes that included a stunning Scottish cheese selection. Four or five class wine flight options were also provided.

A view to behold. Cr. Graham Falk

Things to do

Offering character and style in abundance, the premises lie beneath a beautiful natural backdrop of the Torridon mountains, highland cows and unbeatable scenery. An ideal spot for bagging Munros, taking on a mountain trail or simply a perfect spot to drive along the scenic NC500. This five star Boutique Resort in the Scottish Highlands provides a number of options for those who want to see what the Highlands offer.

Sea kayaking and land-based mountain biking options are also available, with many guests recommending hiring a bike to take in all The Torridon and its sights have to offer. Clay pigeon shooting is also available, if you would like to try.

With a complimentary full Scottish breakfast included in my room booking, the unforgettable experience of the walking and cycling tracks that are located on the grounds of the premises can be toasted by some stunning food and strong warm coffee the morning after.