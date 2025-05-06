The Isle of Mull: a guide to the island that’s fit for royalty

Kate and William celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last week on the beautiful Isle of Mull, the second-largest island of the Inner Hebrides and fourth largest island in Scotland.

With so much to do and see in this part of the country, it’s no surprise that the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, visited.

For those who want to follow in the Royal’s footsteps, the award-winning Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, part of the Crerar Hotels Group, has compiled a top list of must-do activities, places to see and delicious dining options on the island that make it the perfect romantic break, inspired by the royal couple

Take a stroll on the beach

Calgary Beach is one of the island’s most picturesque beaches, with white sand that overlooks crystal-clear water. If you don’t fancy dipping your toes in the sand though, immediately located off the beach is a huge patch of grass and tiny flowers that still offers a view of the blue sea.

Calgary Beach is a perfect example of what a beach in the Hebrides should look like, so unsurprisingly, it’s a popular destination for people to relax and enjoy their stunning surroundings. Keep an eye out, and you may even spot some curious sea life!

Meanwhile Langamull Beach is one of Mull’s hidden gems, affectionately known by locals and tourists as the ‘The Mull Caribbean’, due to its shores looking like they belong in the Bahamas. Accessed by a walking trail that gives views of Skye on a clear day. Settle down on the glistening white shell sand after exploring the hidden coves at Langamull.

Enjoy a picnic surrounded by the beautiful Mull wilderness

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose the romantic hotspot for their anniversary.

Aros Park is a firm favourite picnic spot among visitors due to its many easily accessible walking trails through scenic woodlands. Viewpoints offer lush plant life, spectacular waterfalls, and views over the colourful Tobermory.

Eas Fors waterfall is a truly magnificent sight that consists of a series of three waterfalls. After walking to the upper falls to check out the viewing point with views across Loch Tuath to the island of Ulva, head back down to the middle falls, which leads to a small pool that is a great place to have a picnic, surrounded by the calming sound of rushing water.

Savour some of the local produce

Mull has a rich heritage of Hebridean hospitality centred around a warm welcome and generous offerings of home-grown food. The family-run Isle of Mull Cheese has been an award-winning dairy farm making cheese and spirits for more than four decades and can be visited on select times of year. You could make your own charcuterie board to share with your other half.

Isle of Mull Ice Cream has an array of delicious artisan ice cream flavours available to taste, right on Tobermory’s colourful Main Street using milk produced by cows from the same farm as Isle of Mull Cheese, Sgriob-Ruadh.

Òran na Mara Bistro, located at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa, is Gaelic for ‘the song of the sea’, and lives up to its name by serving fresh seafood caught straight from the nearby waters, including langoustines, scallops and mussels. Book a table for two for a romantic meal with spectacular views.

Relax on the Wilderness Deck at the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa

Wilderness Deck is the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa’s private spa retreat, just a short walk away from the hotel, with views across the Craignure Bay towards the impressive surrounding mountains. The Wilderness Deck is a private space, perfect to enjoy the heat of the thermal experiences, hideout in the snug, or try to spot some wildlife. Why not add on a luxurious spa treatment or package at the recently renovated Driftwood Spa on to your visit?

There are several ways to travel to Mull, however the most popular option is to catch the ferry from Oban to Craignure terminal. The hotel is then just a five-minute drive away from the ferry terminal and is the perfect base camp for exploring the island that’s straight out of a fairytale.