Seaside tranquillity, good food and a buzzy atmospheric bar can be found at this stylish coastal hotel, finds Rosalind Erskine.

In the Victorian era it was common to be prescribed a trip to the seaside to alleviate ailments. These days modern medicine is more advanced but there is something in the fresh sea air and the calming motion and sound of waves crashing that can really help still the mind. Having grown up by the Firth of Forth, I only realise that I miss being close to a body of water when I am back near one, which was how I felt looking out of the window of my room at the Marine Hotel in North Berwick during an early autumn stay.

The Marine Hotel has a rich history, and would have been somewhere for the ailing Victorians to spend their prescribed time by the sea. Designed by Edinburgh architect Frederick Thomas Pilkington, it was built in 1888 and began life as a hydropathic institute before becoming a hotel. Its proximity to the North Berwick golf club led it to becoming a destination for golfers, which it remains to this day. It’s been dubbed a ‘nirvana for golfers’ but the addition of a spa, dining options and bar mean you don’t need to be into the game to visit. Scottish firm Macdonald Hotels owned the Marine until it was bought by Nashville-based AJ Capital in 2020. The hotel was given a complete refurbishment under the Marine & Lawn brand and reopened in 2021.

Budget or boutique?

While this is a sprawling hotel, the decor, service and facilities give it a touch of luxury meaning it falls more into the boutique range. Prices per night are from around £180 for a double room.

Room service

Our spacious double room was located on the first floor and had lovely Firth of Forth views. The decor is a riot of clashing prints, including a busy wallpaper, velvets and dark furniture. The whimsical golf-locker inspired bedside tables add to the overall eclectic feel of the room, which at first glance seems a bit bonkers but totally works. The bathroom is a calm oasis of white with a stand alone shower and bathtub.

Marine North Berwick boasts scenic views of landmarks including the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.

Wining and dining

The hotel has one main restaurant, The Lawn as well as an atmospheric Bass Rock bar and a seated area, with excellent views, at reception where afternoon tea can be served. The Lawn is a standalone destination and neighbourhood restaurant that provides a relaxed environment for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Reopened recently, The Lawn’s dinner menu has changed from modern Scottish cuisine to Italian-inspired.

Guests can expect a selection of traditional dishes, including risottos, fresh pasta, and sourdough pizzas, along with regional specialities that showcase the diverse culinary traditions of Italy. Complementing the menu is a selection of Italian wines. We recommend the arancini or king prawn starter, risotto main or chateaubriand if you’re feeling very hungry and the chocolate and hazelnut tart for dessert. The cannoli was also good but it’s a huge portion or two large pastries so beware of that if you’re already full. A lovely light but juicy gavi white wine complemented our meal.

Little extras

All the rooms have robes, slippers, safes and decent tea and coffee facilities complete with Edinburgh’s Shortbread House shortbread biscuits. Floris toiletries in the bathrooms are a nice addition.

Worth getting out of bed for

If you’re a golfer the North Berwick East and West links are right on the hotel’s doorstep. If you’re more of an amatuer, the hotel has its own putting green. North Berwick itself is a bustling town full of independent shops, cafes and restaurants and is well worth a visit. Pop into Laura Thomas for some beautiful candles, toiletries and homeware. If you’re a keen walker, the John Muir Way passes through North Berwick and is a great way to see the area and coastline. If you’re travelling with kids, the Scottish Seabird Centre is a great day out or why not book a boat trip round the Bass Rock to see some cute puffins?

If you’d rather relax and take in the sea air, the spa at the hotel has a decent sized pool sauna, steam room, outdoor jacuzzi and ice baths - all of which take in the sea view.

Guestbook comments

Marine Hotel

18 Cromwell Rd, North Berwick EH39 4LZ