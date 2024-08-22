Ten things to do in Ibiza when you're 50

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza is the place to be on a Sunday night

Top 10 things to do in Ibiza… when you’re 50 plus, writes Mhairi Wilson

I’ve been getting to know Ibiza through a middle-aged lens over the past few years and since it was my 50th birthday this year, I’ve decided to create my absolute must dos in Ibiza when you’re 50 plus , with all the fun you’d want to have in your fabulous fifties…

Pikes Ibiza

Situated in the San Antonio hills, Pikes is an iconic rock n’ roll institution and home to more than 30 years of hedonism, and of course, the pool in the Club Tropicana video. History and hedonistic heritage ooze out of every secret nook and cranny. During the day, it has an adult playground feel; all sorts of characters dotted around the poolside. Evenings are a wonderland of fairy-lit twist and turning pathways, neon signs, captivating art, Balearic beats and decadently grown-up party vibes.

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel

Nestled at the foot of the Atzaró mountain, against a lush backdrop of Sabina and pine tree forests, this sprawling, secluded estate is 13 hectares of thriving farmland, fragrant orange groves, tropical palms and Mediterranean herb and fruit gardens. The hotel is luxurious, serene and secluded; a ‘respectful hush’, under-the-radar destination which has made it a favourite of celebrities and A-listers.

Aubergine by Atzaró

Take a trip to Aubergine by Atzaró, a ten-minute trip from the hotel which is the must-visit, bucket list Ibiza restaurant at the moment, serving homegrown, home-made vegetarian, vegan, meat and fish specialities. Set in a restored, rural finca, the restaurant, popular with families, locals and tourists is pared back with a chilled, welcoming, typically Ibizan vibe.

Grand Palladium Palace Ibiza

Where do you take four teenagers who want the beach and the beats on their doorstep? This sprawling five-star resort on the beachfront of Playa d’en Bossa is just 10 minutes from the airport and perfectly placed for beach and club access; it’s a short meander to Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. The resort’s Zentropia Spa is a daily reviver for me, with its tranquil sunny outdoor area, dynamic swimming-pool and sensation showers.

The Beach by Ushuaïa Ibiza

Our choice of venue for the Highers results day celebrations, The Beach by Ushuaïa has a super relaxed vibe, dreamy cocktails and the most exquisite menu of dishes to share – freshly-picked lobster, the Ushuaïa-style Kobe Burger and an array of Mediterranean delights. Feed in the restaurant or flop on the Bali beds and enjoy waiter service for food and drinks all day long. Sand, sunshine and seriously special signature cocktails with dreamy background beats.

Teatro Pereyra

Ibiza’s first theatre came back to life for its 125th anniversary in May, following a 16-year restoration. Designated as a Cultural Heritage Site, Teatro Pereyra stands as a symbol of Ibiza's bohemian identity and holds immense cultural, historical and architectural value in the Balearic Islands. Visit its Cuban-inspired lounge and bar, Sandoval & Compañía which pays homage to the love story of Commander Pereyra and his wife, the driving forces behind the construction of the theatre and enjoy innovative, classy concoctions.

Café Mambo Sunset

A relaxed beach club and an Ibiza institution since 1994, it’s the pre-party place to be on the island. Booking is essential, and if you can, go for a beach front table. The colours, music, atmosphere and signature Strawberry Daiquiris make it a bucket list-worthy visit. And of course, waiting to hear what the sunset song is that evening. Could be Bruce Springsteen, could be Barry White. Whatever it is, it’ll be emotional.

Dalt Vila

Wind your way up the cobbled streets of Dalt Vila (Upper Town), Ibiza’s fortified old town, located above Ibiza Town inside a 16th century fortress. Lose yourself in the alleyways and medieval squares inside the Moorish walls, dotted with art galleries, terraces, restaurants, bars and shops. Visit at night when the old town comes alive with the buildings adorned with fairy lights and soak in the balmy Ibizan vibes.

Glitterbox at Hï Ibiza

Joyous, uplifting house with disco, dancers and drag queens with an audience that spans all generations. It’s the place to be on a Sunday night on the island. Head to the Secret Garden when the dance floor gets too hot or venture to the Wild Corner for surprise appearances from big-name guests. This is my absolute go to.

Es Vedra

Visit Cala D’Hort, a beautiful sandy cove overlooking the magical, mystical rocky island of Es Vedra rising majestically from the sea, or even better, charter a boat to take you out there for sunset.