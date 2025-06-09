Temu makes travel easier for a lifestyle influencer on the go

For Selena, a young influencer, sharing her passion for beauty and travel on social media has become more than just a hobby—it’s a way of life.

From early beginnings on Instagram to growing her audience on YouTube, she has built a community that follows her adventures and looks to her for inspiration and practical travel tips.

But while her trips seem effortless on camera, the reality of travel—packing, organising, and staying on budget—has often been a challenge. That’s where she found an unexpected ally: Temu.

Selena’s social media journey began seven years ago when she first started posting on Instagram. Like many in her generation, she embraced the platform early on, sharing her experiences and interests. Three years later, she expanded to YouTube, where she began creating content around makeup, lifestyle, and travel, always adding her personal touch.

As an influencer, Selena is mindful of both her budget and efficiency when traveling.

However, travel content comes with its own set of hurdles. Packing was always a struggle—either she carried too much or forgot essentials. She often found herself scrambling for last-minute travel accessories that were either overpriced or impractical. That’s when she stumbled upon Temu, an online marketplace that promised practical yet affordable solutions.

Discovering Temu: A Game Changer

At first, Selena wasn’t sure what to expect. But after seeing the platform’s growing popularity on social media, she decided to give it a shot. To her surprise, she not only found what she needed but also discovered items she never realised would make travel easier.

On a recent trip to Italy, she showcased some of her best finds, which turned what could have been a stressful journey into a seamless experience. Among them was a foldable travel bag, a game-changer that helped her maximise luggage space without the bulk. S

Over 8 in 10 Temu users in the UK say the Platform Offers Good Value, Ipsos Finds

he also picked up a compartmentalised bag to keep her belongings sorted by category—essentials, toiletries, and even a red emergency bag for first-aid items. “I like to travel in an organised way,” she said. “Having everything in its place makes trips much smoother.”

A study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) found that UK households could save up to £3,000 per year by shopping on direct-from-factory platforms like Temu. These savings stem from operational efficiencies as we eliminate intermediaries and associated costs while maintaining product quality.

The Unexpected Benefits of Smart Packing

Beyond beauty and lifestyle, Selena also thinks about the more practical aspects of travel, such as airport security and long waiting times. To ease travel stress, she bought a suitcase strap and a lock for extra security.

“There are things that can stress me out at the airport, so I try to be prepared,” she said. She also found a clever way to pass the time on long flights—playing cards, which quickly became a favorite among her travel companions.

One of the biggest surprises? A tripod that doubles as a selfie stick, making filming and photography effortless. Even her grandmother, who had never shopped online before, was intrigued by Selena’s finds and started browsing Temu herself. “It’s funny how we influence each other in unexpected ways,” Selena laughed.

Practical Finds for Effortless Travel

As an influencer, Selena is mindful of both her budget and efficiency when traveling. She appreciates Temu’s affordability and variety, which allows her to discover creative and functional products without overspending. For her Italy trip, she found a sleek cardholder that clips onto a keychain, making it convenient to access public transport tickets. She also picked up durable phone cases—not just as protective gear but as little reminders of her love for travel.

She often plans her purchases before a trip but also enjoys stumbling upon unexpected yet useful items along the way. “I often have a list before leaving for a trip, but I also find things I hadn’t thought of. They’re small, useful finds, and sometimes even beautiful surprises!” she said. Compared to other platforms where specialty items can be expensive, she finds that Temu offers everything she needs at a budget-friendly price.

More Than Just Shopping—A Travel Essential

For Selena, travel is about discovering new places and sharing meaningful stories. Every item she packs has a purpose, and Temu has become a trusted resource for staying organized and prepared for any adventure.

According to a recent IPSOS survey, British consumers are overwhelmingly positive about Temu, with three-quarters of respondents extremely likely to recommend the platform to others. Surveyed consumers report that Temu has saved them on average 25% in 2024, with 14% of respondents using the platform to help start or grow their own businesses.