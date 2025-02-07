Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
1. The Royal Yacht Britannia
Scotland's most popular tourist attraction according to nearly 24,000 TripAdvisor reviews is the Royal Yacht Britiannia, docked in Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal. The five decks include a highly-rated tea room. Christine W wrote: "We all enjoyed the tour, including my 11-year-old. Excellent idea for the kids to be challenged to spot the corgis. Well worth the admission price." | Canva/Getty Images Photo: Canva
2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
With over 11,000 five star reviews, Kelvingrove is Glasgow's top entry. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft." Photo: Canva
3. The Real Mary King's Close
Located on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, the Real Mary King's Close takes third sport with over 14,000 five star reviews from delighted visitors. It takes people on a subterranean historical journey through preserved 17th-century streets, revealing the daily struggles and ghost stories of bygone residents in an atmospheric setting. Samantha Tracie said: "A must do when visiting Edinburgh. The whole experience was just mesmerizing, the role play, the history and the detail that you learn on the tour is brilliant! It is no wonder this has won awards!" | TripAdvisor
4. Arthur's Seat
The Edinburgh landmark of Arthur's Seat was the most highly-rated attraction in Scotland a couple of years ago but has now dropped to fourth with over 21,000 mainly glowing reviews. Rach said: "An amazing spot we visited while travelling through the country and hope to go back. Great scenery and views." | Canva/Getty Images Photo: Canva