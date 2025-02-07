Some of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions.placeholder image
Some of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions. | Canva/Getty Images

Top Scottish Attractions 2025: The 10 most highly-rated attractions in Scotland - according to online reviews

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:57 BST

Scotland has a huge amount to offer for a relatively small country – from world class museums and art galleries to some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes.

Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.

With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s attractions are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor.

Here are the top 10.

Scotland's most popular tourist attraction according to nearly 24,000 TripAdvisor reviews is the Royal Yacht Britiannia, docked in Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal. The five decks include a highly-rated tea room. Christine W wrote: "We all enjoyed the tour, including my 11-year-old. Excellent idea for the kids to be challenged to spot the corgis. Well worth the admission price."

1. The Royal Yacht Britannia

Scotland's most popular tourist attraction according to nearly 24,000 TripAdvisor reviews is the Royal Yacht Britiannia, docked in Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal. The five decks include a highly-rated tea room. Christine W wrote: "We all enjoyed the tour, including my 11-year-old. Excellent idea for the kids to be challenged to spot the corgis. Well worth the admission price." | Canva/Getty Images Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
With over 11,000 five star reviews, Kelvingrove is Glasgow's top entry. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft."

2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery

With over 11,000 five star reviews, Kelvingrove is Glasgow's top entry. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft." Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
Located on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, the Real Mary King's Close takes third sport with over 14,000 five star reviews from delighted visitors. It takes people on a subterranean historical journey through preserved 17th-century streets, revealing the daily struggles and ghost stories of bygone residents in an atmospheric setting. Samantha Tracie said: "A must do when visiting Edinburgh. The whole experience was just mesmerizing, the role play, the history and the detail that you learn on the tour is brilliant! It is no wonder this has won awards!"

3. The Real Mary King's Close

Located on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, the Real Mary King's Close takes third sport with over 14,000 five star reviews from delighted visitors. It takes people on a subterranean historical journey through preserved 17th-century streets, revealing the daily struggles and ghost stories of bygone residents in an atmospheric setting. Samantha Tracie said: "A must do when visiting Edinburgh. The whole experience was just mesmerizing, the role play, the history and the detail that you learn on the tour is brilliant! It is no wonder this has won awards!" | TripAdvisor

Photo Sales
The Edinburgh landmark of Arthur's Seat was the most highly-rated attraction in Scotland a couple of years ago but has now dropped to fourth with over 21,000 mainly glowing reviews. Rach said: "An amazing spot we visited while travelling through the country and hope to go back. Great scenery and views."

4. Arthur's Seat

The Edinburgh landmark of Arthur's Seat was the most highly-rated attraction in Scotland a couple of years ago but has now dropped to fourth with over 21,000 mainly glowing reviews. Rach said: "An amazing spot we visited while travelling through the country and hope to go back. Great scenery and views." | Canva/Getty Images Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ReviewsEdinburghScottish Tourism Alliance
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice