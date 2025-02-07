3 . The Real Mary King's Close

Located on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, the Real Mary King's Close takes third sport with over 14,000 five star reviews from delighted visitors. It takes people on a subterranean historical journey through preserved 17th-century streets, revealing the daily struggles and ghost stories of bygone residents in an atmospheric setting. Samantha Tracie said: "A must do when visiting Edinburgh. The whole experience was just mesmerizing, the role play, the history and the detail that you learn on the tour is brilliant! It is no wonder this has won awards!" | TripAdvisor