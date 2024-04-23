1 . Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Castle takes the crown as the most Instagrammable spot in Scotland, with an impressive 723,165 posts using the hashtag, #edinburghcastle. Standing on Castle Rock in the country’s capital, Edinburgh Castle is one of the oldest fortified places in Europe. The castle holds the oldest Crown jewels in Britain, The Honours of Scotland, making this spot a must-see destination for visitors in the capital. An adult ticket costs £19.50 to visit and it is open for visitors from 9am to 6pm every day during the summer period.