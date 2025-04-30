Slay your staycay: Travelodge drops exclusive swimwear range for ultimate beach vibes

The sun’s finally out and so are the Brits - with thousands of sun seekers set to flock to the beach at the merest glimpse of clear blue skies, no matter what the temperature!

Nothing says ‘Great British Seaside’ like paddling your toes in the sea, battling a seagull for your chips, and realising too late that you’ve forgotten your swimwear! With 60%* of Brits planning a staycation this year, 50% saying a beach visit is top of their list and one in three (39%) admitting they’ve forgotten to pack their swimwear in the past, this holiday season Travelodge has got you covered (literally) with its exclusive new swimwear range.

Good news for the 35% of people who, rather than miss out on a beach trip, admit to having improvised in the past, taking a dip in their underwear or old T-shirts.

The capsule collection is as practical as it is on-trend, with its flattering fits, quick-dry fabric, and bold red and blue colourways it’s guaranteed to make a splash. Inspired by the nation’s unwavering love for the seaside, each piece proudly sports the famous Travelodge logo reimagined – a sleeping person wearing sunglasses. The collection includes:

Traveloge exclusive swimwear range

Swimming briefs

Classic swim trunks

Stylish one-piece swimsuit

Crop top & shorts

Holly Oades, Travelodge Spokesperson, said: “There's nothing more gloriously British than hitting the beach the moment the sunshine and warmer weather arrives. Whether it's an impromptu paddle or a bracing swim in the sea, Travelodge has got your back. Turn the tide on sandy pants and soggy jeans and be beach ready with our new swimwear range.”

If you're planning a seaside staycation, make sure to check in at one of Travelodge's 39 seaside hotels across the UK. At select locations - Blackpool South Shore, Bournemouth Seafront, Brighton Seafront, Rhyl Seafront, and Helensburgh Seafront - guests can get their hands on the complimentary swimwear on a first-come, first-served basis. Available in sizes XS to XXL, simply ask at reception to upgrade to something more stylish.

Can’t make it to the coast? A limited number of pieces will be up for grabs on Travelodge’s social media channels, with a giveaway launching on Tuesday, 29th April via Facebook and Instagram.