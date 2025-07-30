Scottish travellers reveal the top bugbears when flying abroad

Travel research now shows exactly what gets under the skin of Scottish holidaymakers, from noisy kids to rowdy adults and everything in between.

A recent survey of UK air travellers has found that people using devices without headphones, talking too loudly, and taking ages to put their bags in the overhead lockers were major irritations.

But it is children kicking the back of their chair that was most annoying for Scots, according to 33 per cent.

Sitting next to a chatty stranger, having to queue for the toilet, and double armrest hoggers also made the top 20 list.

The research was commissioned by travel insurance provider Staysure, whose spokesperson said: “Bringing so many different people all together in one enclosed space for a long period of time can be quite an intense experience, sometimes, enabling minor irritations to bubble away."

“Crying children, seat reclining, and loud fellow passengers can often be frequently encountered on a journey, with the research showing many people can end up a little annoyed on this travel leg of the trip."

“But drunken and disorderly travellers are also unwelcome, not only by fellow flyers but the airline crew as well.”

The research found that 15 per cent of Scots were irked by fellow passengers getting up to remove their bags from overhead lockers when the flight hadn’t officially ended.

But 21 per cent admitted they were guilty of doing some of these irritations themselves, with armrest dominance key for 57 per cent of Scottish travellers.

Of those irritated by things on flights, 53 per cent of Scots are frequently exasperated by such behaviours.

With 52 per cent making their irritations known through a sigh or a huff, and 4 per cent have ended up involved in a heated discussion, according to the OnePoll data.

Varying approaches also emerged when it came to initial interactions with fellow passengers – with 30 per cent of Scots acknowledging the person they’re sitting next to and happy to chat away if they wanted to.

But 34 per cent have regretted doing so once they realise their neighbour would natter to them throughout.

And 22 per cent avoid any acknowledgement and conversation during the flight, with 30 per cent even pretending to be asleep to avoid a chat.

It also emerged 75 per cent of Scottish respondents would support a section on a plane specifically for parents and children to sit, with 21 per cent finding a crying child more frustrating than a disruptive adult.

However, 34 per cent found a rowdy grown-up to be much more irritating, with 89 per cent believing there is a correlation between the flight destination and the attitudes of passengers.

And 40 per cent believe alcohol restrictions would be a wise idea on board.

A spokesperson from Staysure added, “This research has given us a look at a topic everyone seemingly has a strong opinion on. However, once the flight is out of the way, you feel like you can really get on and enjoy your holiday. As the survey has shown, there’s a long list of things that might irritate us on the plane and you never know what you might encounter."

“We can’t insure people against annoying passengers but it’s always wise to have tailored travel insurance in place to keep yourself protected should anything more serious happen before or during your trip.”

