Scotland's top holiday destinations this summer revealed

The Highlands have been named Scotland’s top holiday destination this summer.

Experts at Together Travel analysed data from the latest Visit Britain Domestic Sentiment Tracker, which revealed 29% of people who said they’d like to holiday in Scotland would stay in The Highlands.

Edinburgh came second with 22% and Glasgow third with 19%.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel who analysed the data, said it’s great to see so many people planning to enjoy their summer in the UK.

Family Holiday.

“The UK has so much to offer from rolling hills, to bustling forests, to picturesque beaches, to ancient castles and cities.

“So many people tie going on holiday with going abroad, and that shouldn’t be the case. Why hop on a plane for 4 hours when you can explore such beauty on your own doorstep?