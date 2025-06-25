Reduce the impact of Spain’s mass tourism. Stay in a university – not controversial holiday lets

In what could prove to become the template for increasing protests in Edinburgh, demonstrators in Spain are becoming increasingly vocal about the impact of tourism in some areas and, in particular, short-term holiday lets that are forcing locals out of affordable housing. A leading travel expert says university rooms that would otherwise stand empty for the summer provide the solution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just as in Edinburgh, local people in many areas of Spain are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact mass tourism is having on affordable housing stock.

Measures similar to those now in place in Edinburgh to control short-term lets are being introduced but anger is growing in some popular tourist destinations. Tourism is vital to the Spanish economy, accounting for over 13% of its GDP last year. However, growing numbers of Spanish people are protesting the loss of local housing and the endless stream of giant cruise ships, whose passengers do little to support local businesses. Some protestors are even engaging in demonstrations and targeting tourists with water guns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johanna Jernberg, a leading tourism expert from Universityrooms.com, says: "Spain is the number one summer destination for Brits and over 18 million of us visited the country last year. However, users of Airbnb-style short-term holiday lets are finding themselves less welcome than they once were in some areas. That’s because local people claim too many homes, from village houses to city centre apartments, are being turned into summer holiday rentals.

Universities make a great place to stay in Spain during the summer while not adding to the housing crisis. Pictured is Unihabit Ciutat Vella in Barcelona.

"Areas where there are increasing protests include Barcelona and Granada. Local people feel there are too many tourists staying in short-term holiday lets or descending from huge cruise ships to tour famous beauty spots. They claim cruise ship tourists are doing little to explore Spanish or Catalan culture or support small local businesses, aside from tourist knick-knack shops.

"However, a simple and inexpensive solution exists that is ideal for Brits who want to holiday in Spain on a budget, supporting vital local businesses from panaderías (bakers) to tienda de comestibles (family-run grocers), while not adding to the housing crisis. Spain has many excellent universities, often situated in the areas most popular with British tourists. Better still, most student rooms are actually standing empty during the long university vacation periods.

"Staying in an inexpensive, well-situated university room this summer means visitors can save money and know they are not aggravating Spain’s housing crisis. Several areas at the heart of the current protests, including Barcelona, Malaga and Granada, are home to large universities that visitors from the UK can stay in throughout the peak summer season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Visitors staying in these university rooms will be supporting local restaurants and food stores. This kind of ethical tourism seems to be a solution to many locals’ objections."

Barcelona: ‘The regional capital of Catalonia has plenty of university accommodation, which means there is something for everyone. Barcelona’s universities offer traditional basic student residences and “Colegios Mayores”, a student community building which may offer extra facilities such as a gym. The two most well-known universities where visitors can stay are the University of Barcelona and the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

Unihabit Ciutat Vella offers modern city centre accommodation with easy access to Barcelona's beaches and Montjuïc Park. This student residence has 76 air-conditioned single, double and triple rooms. All are equipped with a small kitchenette with a refrigerator and microwave, as well as a bathroom with shower. Single rooms are available from just £96.08 a night during July and August.

Granada: ‘Granada’s convenient and cheap university residences andColegios Mayores make ideal bases from which to visit this historic Andalucian city. With self-catering and B&B options, there is something to suit everyone. The University of Granada (UGR), founded in 1531, is the city's main university and a number of the residences offer affordable visitor accommodation during the university vacation period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The Residencia Bravo Students offers single rooms from £41.91 this August, which all feature a private bathroom and a kitchenette. Double bunk bed rooms are available from £112.62 a night during peak season. There’s even a private enclosed garden and a gym.

‘The nearby Residencia Universitaria Madre Teresa Rodón is a quiet and welcoming residence in the heart of the beautiful city. Single air-conditioned rooms with a private bathroom are available for £43.65 a night, even in August.

Málaga: ‘Spain’s sixth-largest city is a hothouse of culture, famous for being Pablo Picasso’s birthplace. It also boasts 16 beaches. The Residencia Universitaria Alberto Jiménez Fraud comprises 90 apartments of one, two or three rooms, either single or twin. Each apartment has an ensuite bathroom, living room and a small kitchen, with twin rooms costing £70.28 a night, even during the peak August season.