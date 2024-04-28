Proud Marseille to provide a feast of sunshine, food and culture as it hosts Olympic events - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The Corniche Kennedy, an iconic waterfront site in Marseille, which will see some of the Olympic sailing and water sports events this summer. Pic: vvOTCM/PA.

At any time of the year, Marseille lives up to its reputation as one of the sunniest cities in Europe. The sun warms my face as I explore the winding streets of tall houses, wooden doors and pastel painted shutters of the old town.

There’s a smell of soap in the air from the bars of the traditional Savon de Marseille on sale in shops, keeping alive a long tradition. And bakeries, restaurants and bars offer a feast of favourites, from bouillabaisse to navettes (a type of biscuit).

It would be hard to find a more perfect example of what makes France so appealing, as scores of visitors will find out this summer when the country’s second city hosts several Olympic Games events.

Hotel nHow in Marseille, where water sports and football events will be held during this summer's Olympic Games. Pic: joOTCM/PA.

These will include the sailing and – appropriately for the birth place of both Eric Cantona and Zinédine Zidane – much of the football competition.

Standing at the picture perfect Marseille Marina, against a backdrop of a sparkling blue Mediterranean, I ask Jean Bernard Constant, President of the Pôle France Voile Marseille, how his city pipped other potential venues to the post.

He smiles and gestures to our surroundings.

It is just over three hours on the TGV from Paris, and stepping off the train it feels like another world as I inhale the fresh sea air of the French Riviera.

Part of Marseilles' Marina where Olympic sailing events will be held. Pic: hkotlcm/PA.

Arriving at Hotel nhow Marseille in the dark, I suspected a spectacular view awaited and I was not disappointed when I drew back the curtains in the morning and gazed across the sea spotting several islands, including Château d’If with the prison immortalised in the Count of Monte Cristo.

The long history of Marseille is fascinating, with settlement dating back to around 600BC and the arrival of the Greeks. It blossomed in medieval times as a key port for pilgrimages to the Holy Land. (the historic Notre-Dame de la Garde’s basilica overlooking the city is a treat.)

The street art is also spectacular, featuring brightly painted scenes of men playing cards and football fans in Marseille tops dominating the walls.

Venues fit for Olympians

Les Navettes des Accoules, a bakery in Marseille that sell authentic navettes, a sweet biscuit delicacy. Pic: Rebecca Black/PA.

The Marseille Marina is set to host many of the water sports, including sailing, while wind surfing will depart from a nearby beach and a new state-of-the-art nautical stadium is expected to attract 700 boats and thousands of spectators.

Further inland, the Stade Vélodrome – capacity 65,000 – is preparing to host the Olympic football.

Built in 1937, it is home to Olympique de Marseille, and has hosted the 1938 and 1998 Football World Cups, 1984 and 2016 Euros, and 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Inside, there is a section dedicated to French football, with photographs of managers and players from years gone by.

The local cuisine

A sweet smell guides my feet towards the intriguing Les Navettes des Accoules bakery.

The unique orange blossom-scented navettes biscuits date back to 1781 and are shaped like boats, some say to symbolise the boat that brought the Saintes-Maries (the three Marys) to Provence.

From street food, to something beyond, I find what looks like a simple food truck near the Stade Velodrome. But instead of burgers, Michel par AM truck by Chef Alexandre Mazzia serves gourmet food prepared with local, seasonal produce fresh from the market. Born in lockdown it remains popular, with chefs creating beautifully put together and mouth-watering dishes.

In the chef’s nearby three Michelin-starred restaurant, AM par Alexandre Mazzia, I’m taken on a food journey like nothing I’ve experienced. An army of staff lay out art in a series of courses, with many components and combinations to provoke the senses, including smoked eel and dark chocolate – a combination close to the chef’s heart, harking back to fishing trips as a child which finished with chocolate.

While Paris receives the bulk of attention this summer, Marseille is set to deliver its own unforgettable experience with the city as memorable as the world-class sport it is hosting.

How to plan your trip