Depending on what country you hold a passport for, world travel can either be a breeze or a complicated series of visa applications.

The latest analysis from global investment immigration company Astons, reveals that European countries generally offer the greatest flexibility when it comes to travel - dominating the top positions in a chart of passport power.

The top countries on the list offer access to 176 countries either visa-free or with a simple visa on arrival process, compared to a UK passport which offer access to only 172 countries, and a US passport opens the doors to 171 countries.

Meanwhile, passports from Russia and China are far more limited allowing easy entry into only 127 and 96 countries respectively.

Citizenship, residence permit, and real estate investment expert for Astons, Alena Lesina, commented: “Some nations have more powerful passports than others, and in this area the biggest influence certainly doesn’t sit with the global superpower nations such as the US and China. Instead we’re looking at the likes of UAE, Spain, Germany and Greece where passports all provide incredibly open access to the world.”

Here are their top 11 most powerful passports.

1 . United Arab Emirates A United Arab Emirates passport is the most powerful in the world for seeing other countries, allowing access to 179- 133 visa free and 46 with a visa on arrival.

2 . Spain Spain takes second spot, with a Spanish passport allowing access to 177 countries - 133 visa free and 44 with a visa on arrival.

3 . France Holders of a French passport are welcome in 176 countries - 134 visa free and 42 with a visa on arrival.

4 . Germany It's easy to visit 176 countries with a German passport - 133 visa free and 43 with a visa on arrival.