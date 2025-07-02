Loganair marks 7.5 million passenger milestone with free premium fare upgrades and baggage boost

Loganair, the UK’s leading regional airline, is giving travellers a lift this summer – quite literally – with a free upgrade to its premium Fly Flex fare, offering over seven and a half tonnes of complimentary baggage allowance across its network in a one-week-only promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between July 2-9, customers booking eligible Loganair-operated flights for travel from August 1 onwards will automatically receive a free upgrade to the airline’s enhanced Fly Flex fare.

This complimentary, upgrade unlocks a range of benefits at no additional cost, including an increased hold luggage allowance from 15kg to 23kg, plus a 6kg cabin bag and a handbag, giving passengers up to 29kg of total baggage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, travellers will enjoy free standard seat selection on Loganair-operated flights, the ability to make same-day travel changes without incurring change fees (although fare differences may still apply), and a boost in their Avios – collecting 650 Avios per flight, up from the standard 410.

Loganair aircraft

Luke Lovegrove, Chief Commercial Officer at Loganair, said:“At Loganair, we understand the value of flexibility and comfort when flying – and we’re excited to launch this popular promotion again this year.

“By giving our customers a free upgrade, we’re not only providing additional benefits but also delivering over seven and a half tonnes of free luggage allowances across our network.”

The promotional campaign was launched to celebrate Loganair reaching the major milestone of carrying almost 7.5 million passengers since 2017, a significant achievement for the airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Lovegrove continued: “We have carried almost 7.5 million customers since Loganair was relaunched under its own brand in 2017, so we thought it fitting to celebrate with a promotional give-away to our valued customers. Whether you’re heading to the Highlands and Islands or jetting to or from major cities like Manchester, Edinburgh or London, this is the perfect time to book ahead for a summer break.”

Loganair celebrates passenger milestone with summer promotion

The promotion is expected to deliver more than seven and a half tonnes of complimentary checked baggage across Loganair’s network, making summer and autumn travel easier for passengers flying key routes including Manchester to Aberdeen, Dundee to London Heathrow, and Edinburgh to Exeter.