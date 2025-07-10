Prices for a week’s all inclusive holiday in eight out of ten of the most popular tourist destinations for Brits have risen over the last year.
The BBC figures were based on online searches on TravelSupermarket for week-long all-inclusive family holidays in August 2024 and August 2025.
While, eight countries saw hikes of up to 26 per cent, two bucked the trend and saw prices drop
Here’s where holidays have gone up - and down.
1. Spain
The most popular holiday destination for Brits is sunny Spain, with resorts like Benidorm. The average price of a week all-inclusive holiday has rocketed from £835 to £914 - that's a rise of 9.5 per cent in a single year. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Greece
Greece is a huge tourist draw thanks to islands like Santorini. You'll need deeper pockets to go there this year though - a week all inclusive is up from £926 in 2024 to £1,038 in 2025. That's a hike of 12.1 per cent. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Turkey
Turkey has never been trendier, thanks to the blue sea and fascinating history of destinations like Bodrum. Generally known to be a cheap place to holiday, it's not as inexpensive as it once was. A week going all inclusive now costs an average of £1,003 - up 14.8 per cent on the £874 it would have cost you a year ago. | Canva/Getty Images
4. United Arab Emirates
Dubai has become increasingly popular in recent years, but the price has risen along worth its popularity. Seven nights all inclusive somewhere like Dubai would have cost an average of £1,210 in August 2024. That's now soared by 26 per cent to a wallet-bursting £1,525. | Canva/Getty Images