Glasgow Hotels Awarded Prestigious Green Key Certification

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced that two of its premier Glasgow properties, voco Grand Central and Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, have been awarded Green Key certification, an internationally recognised accolade, highlighting the hotels’ commitment to the environment.

Green Key certification is a mark of excellence in the tourism industry, awarded to establishments that adhere to strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

Located in the heart of Glasgow, voco Grand Central combines historic grandeur, contemporary comfort and a commitment to innovation and sustainability right down to where guests rest their heads.

The luxurious hotel bedding is made from 100% recycled materials. Supplier, Fine Bedding Company, estimates that the filling for a 10.5 tog king duvet and four standard pillows is the equivalent of 230 recycled plastic bottles.

voco Grand Central Glasgow Hotel

The hotel also has plant-based, vegan-friendly ingredients in its refillable bathroom amenities, energy-efficient lighting, comprehensive recycling programs, and water conservation measures like filtered and refillable glass bottles.

voco Grand Central is also working with Trees for Life to plant trees at a protected site in the Scottish Highlands. The hotel has pledged to plant one tree for every delegate attending corporate events hosted at the hotel.

The ‘Conscious Connections’ initiative offsets carbon emissions while contributing to the reforestation and ecological health of Scotland’s natural landscapes, meaning the hotel’s green initiatives extend well beyond its premises in Glasgow city centre.

Achieving Green Key status means voco Grand Central and Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel are dedicated to minimising environmental impact and promoting sustainable tourism.

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel

Kimpton Blythswood Square is renowned for luxurious accommodation, an exceptional spa and a mouth-watering restaurant.

The hotels flagship restaurant iasg is committed to sourcing ingredients from local suppliers who demonstrate sustainable practices, like hand-dived or creel caught shellfish, and fish which is line caught and sourced in waters where there is a healthy supply of fresh produce. Furthermore, the hotel donates £1 from every bill to the Firth of Forth Lobster Hatchery, who hatch, rear and release lobsters to help maintain a healthy lobster population in Scottish waters.

iasg (pronounced ee-usk) only uses MSC Certified suppliers who have a traceable supply chain and is committed to revisiting and investigating ways to reduce waste and enhance its sustainability credentials.

The hotel also promotes green transport options by offering rental bikes in the lobby so guests can explore Glasgow by pedal power.

Marcello Ventisei, cluster general manager for Kimpton Blythswood Square and voco Grand Central, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved the prestigious Green Key certification. The eco-label certification sets rigorous standards and requires clear demonstration of sustainable excellence to be achieved. This accomplishment reflects our ongoing commitment to sustainability and our dedication to creating positive environmental and social impacts.”