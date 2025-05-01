From the Royal Mile to Arthur’s Seat: Exploring Edinburgh’s Icons

If you’re taking a short city break to Edinburgh, there’s a lot you can do in just a few days.

At times it can feel as if the Scottish capital boasts a monument a minute as you take an Edinburgh free walking tour and take in the city’s sights.

With everything from a Hogwarts-inspiring castle to a historic hill sporting views of the city, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained when staying in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Castle: The Crown of the City

Whether or not you choose to believe that Edinburgh Castle inspired Hogwarts Castle from the Harry Potter franchise, the castle is one of Edinburgh’s most famous landmarks and towers above the city.

Dominating the city’s skyline, Edinburgh Castle isn’t just sat atop a hill at the end of the Royal Mile, it's perched upon an extinct volcano which is believed to be more than 350 million years old.

The castle’s strategic position atop Castle Rock is what made it such an important military stronghold during Scotland’s turbulent past.

Visiting the castle, you’ll get the opportunity to explore many of its historic rooms, halls, and chambers at your leisure. For example, there’s the Great Hall, where Scottish monarchs would once host lavish ceremonies

You can also watch the daily One O’clock Gun salute if you time your trip right, which dates all the way back to 1861, when it was first used to help ships sync up their maritime chronometers in the Firth of Forth.

Plus there’s the impressive Scotland Crown Jewels on display, as well as the Stone of Destiny, which would have been once used to adorn and distinguish Scottish monarchs.

The Royal Mile: A Journey Through Time

On your way to and from the castle, you’ll find yourself on The Royal Mile. A collection of streets that make up the Old Town thoroughfare of Edinburgh, you’ll find plenty to keep you entertained on this stretch.

The historic street is just longer than a mile at 1.81km, and is home to many of Scotland’s most important historical buildings. The imposing tenement structures, known as “lands”, give it its distinctive character, buildings which were once used as places of residence to bring together people from all social classes under one roof.

You’ll also find St Giles’ Cathedral on The Royal Mile, which is an excellent example of Scottish Gothic architecture along with the Thistle Chapel that’s home to impressive emblems and wooden carvings.

Don’t forget to stop off at one of the city’s many whisky distilleries, shops, and experiences while you’re on The Royal Mile to sample some local scotch whisky.

Arthur's Seat: Edinburgh's Natural Wonder

Seemingly opposite Edinburgh Castle lies Arthur’s Seat, a dramatically beautiful ancient volcano that offers visitors incredible panoramic views of the city below and Edinburgh Castle in the distance.

If you’re in the mood for some moderate physical activity and you’re prepared to face the bracing winds, you can climb Arthur’s Seat to be more than 251 meters above sea level and enjoy various walking routes around the volcano.

The best place to trek up Arthur’s Seat is arguably near Holyrood Palace, as you’ll get to experience diverse terrain and geology on your hike.

On a clear day, you might even be so lucky as to see the Scottish Highlands way off in the distance.

Enjoy the Sunset from Calton Hill

Offering another unique perspective of the city from above is Calton Hill.

Sporting some of the best views of the city, as well as several important monuments such as the Dugald Stewart Monument which you can see from the city, Calton Hill is a fantastic place to take in the sites you’ve already visited and enjoy a sunset over Edinburgh.

This is one of the best spots to take photos of the city and surrounding areas, so be sure to bring your camera for the trek.

Enjoy the Blend of Nature and Architecture in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is a city that offers something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a demanding hike with rewarding urban views, or stunning architecture and ancient monuments.