Expert psychologist reveals top tips for a relaxing holiday

The great British summer getaway is officially on, but we aren’t truly switching off once we get to our destination. According to new research from Ring, three quarters of Brits (75%) admit they struggle to relax on holiday, with nearly two thirds (64%) worrying about things back home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over half (54%) of respondents pointed to home security as their biggest concern, with parcel deliveries (34%) and car security (31%) also top of mind for holiday goers. Outside of home security, two in five (41%) worry about pets, 1 in 5 (20%) worry about their garden, and 19% are thinking about work.

For one in five Brits, the stress starts the moment they step out the door - and with good reason. Over a third (35%) have experienced home issues while away, from break-ins and car damage to missed deliveries, turning dream holidays into nightmares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knowing these issues could arise, over half (53%) of Brits will ask a friend, neighbour or family member to check on their home, over a third (35%) are taking preventive measures such as closing curtains or blinds, and a quarter (25%) leave lights on to make their home look occupied.

Amazon Ring UK

Holidaymakers aren’t leaving the security of their homes to chance when they’re away. Brits are relying on tech – with over a third (35%) trusting smart home devices or security cameras, and 32% checking in on their property remotely. In fact, 68% say they’d find it easier to relax on holiday if they could monitor their home virtually – something Ring devices provide, with features including Live View, Two-Way Talk and Motion Detection.

To help Brits alleviate stress directly from the sun lounger, the Ring & Relax (R&R) Guide has been unveiled today – packed with simple psychology-backedtips to help holidaymakers make the most of their well-deserved break.

"Our research shows that home security is the number one worry stopping Brits from truly unwinding on holiday," said Dave Ward, Managing Director EU and International at Ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With a quick tap on your phone, you can literally see that everything's fine back home. It's like having eyes on your property while you're soaking up the sun - giving you one less thing to stress about on your well-deserved break."

Amazon Ring UK

The R&R guide, developed with award-winning psychologist and author, Dr. Lalitaa, will help calm nerves about taking a trip away from your home, featuring expert techniques; from digitally detoxing to grounding exercises and affirmations.

The R&R guide: