Eight stunning pictures of New York from the air

Jeffrey Milstein shuns drones to rent choppers to shoot with high-resolution cameras for his projects.

The New Yorker's latest stunning series of aerial pictures were taken on 20 January over Manhattan.

Jeffrey says: "I wanted to get some nice pictures of NYC after the snow storm."

The photographer often uses a special stabiliser on his camera to counter the judder from the helicopter, and shoots in very high resolution to enable his pictures to appear in galleries.

His work is in many collections public and private including Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Smithsonian Museum, and The Portland Art Museum.

1 . Manhattan from the air

2 . The Hudson River

3 . Central Park