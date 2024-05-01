Egypt has a host of famous tourist attractions - but not all parts of the country are safe to visit.

A total of 24 countries and territories have now been classified as being too dangerous for British citizens to visit, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)

The FCDO provide regular updates on how safe it is to visit different countries, with a so-called ‘black list’ containing those places they advise against all travel - including places like Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran and Iraq.

There’s also a ‘red list’, made up of parts of countries people should avoid travelling to - and these include popular tourist destinations like Morocca and Mexico.

One of the ‘red list’ countries is one that’s attracted Brits for decades - Egypt. From diving in the Red Sea to exploring the Pyramids and The Valley of the King, it’s a destination that has something for everyone.

But political turmoil and conflict means that you need to be careful not to venture into parts of the country that are dangerous.

While there’s not an outright ban on travel to these areas, it does mean that the FCDO will be unlikely to be able to provide much assistance should things go wrong.

Furthermore, your travel insurance could be invalidated if you travel against advice from the FCDO.

So, here are all the areas of Egypt the FCDO warn against visiting.

This map shows all the areas of Egypt that are no-go zones.

Egypt-Libya Border

FCDO advises against all travel to within 20km of the Egyptian-Libyan border, due to active military operations that target criminal activity, except for the border town of El Salloum (where we advise against all but essential travel).

North Sinai

FCDO advises against all travel to the Governorate of North Sinai, due to continuing criminal activity and terrorist attacks on police and security forces that have resulted in deaths.

There are frequent reports of terrorist attacks in North Sinai. Most attacks are in the northeast corner of the governorate between Al-Arish city and the border with Gaza, but the whole of the North Sinai Governorate is at risk. A state of emergency in North Sinai is in effect and a curfew is in place.

Most attacks in North Sinai are against the Egyptian government and military installations and personnel. However attacks have been carried out against civilians suspected of working with the authorities and local religious minority groups.

The northern part of South Sinai

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the northern part of the Governorate of South Sinai, beyond the St Catherine-Nuweibaa road, except for the coastal areas along the west and east of the peninsula.

If you plan to travel in a 4x4 vehicle from mainland Egypt through the Suez crossing, you need a permit from the Travel Permits Department of the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior. You should book any activities outside of resort areas through approved agents or tour operators.

Additional security measures are in place to protect the resorts of Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada and Marsa Alam and other tourist areas on the Red Sea. Security forces carry out routine security checks on vehicles and at airports. These are in the southern part of the Sinai Peninsula and further south. These areas do not have a travel advice warning.

Ismailiyah Governorate

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the eastern part of the Ismailiyah Governorate east of the Suez Canal due to ongoing military operations against terrorists and criminals. Egyptian authorities at checkpoints may prevent onward travel to this region.

Western Desert

FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the area west of the Nile Valley and Nile Delta regions, except for:

Luxor, Qina, Aswan, Abu Simbel and the Valley of the Kings

the Governorate of Faiyum

the coastal areas between the Nile Delta and Marsa Matruh

the Marsa Matruh-Siwa Road

the oasis town of Siwa

the Giza Governorate north-east of the Bahariya Oasis

the road between Giza and Farafra (but we advise against all but essential travel on the road between Bahariya and Siwa)

Bahariya Oasis, Farafra, the White Desert and Black Desert

Tourists who enter the Western Desert areas of Bahariya Oasis, Farafra, the White Desert and Black Desert must apply for permits in advance and use an official guide. There is limited phone reception and poor medical facilities. Monitor travel advice and follow guidance from official guides and local authorities.

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel on the road between Al Bawiti and Siwa, including the desert areas near the start of the road in Bahariya. The road is closed and there are military checkpoints.

If you travel to the south west corner of Egypt near the border with Sudan or Libya you will need a permit from the Travel Permits Department of the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior. Bandits and armed groups operate in these areas.

Act with extreme caution in all border areas.

Hala’ib Triangle and Bir Tawil Trapezoid

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to the Hala’ib Triangle and Bir Tawil Trapezoid.

The Hala’ib Triangle remains disputed territory between Egypt and Sudan. If you’re in the Hala’ib Triangle and need urgent consular assistance, you should contact the British Embassy Cairo.

The Bir Tawil Trapezoid is unclaimed by either Egypt or Sudan. If you’re in this area and need urgent consular assistance, contact the British Embassy in the country you last travelled through (either the British Embassy Cairo or the British Embassy Khartoum.

Egypt-Sudan border

There are large numbers of people trying to cross the border into Egypt. There are 2 main land border crossings between Egypt and Sudan - Qustul and Argeen. The nearest town in Sudan to the crossings is Wadi Halfa (30km from border).