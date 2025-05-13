Drivers in West Lothian and Lanarkshire among the UK’s most road-ready, finds UK-wide survey

Research revealed exclusively by HiQ Tyres & Autocare has highlighted concerns about the condition of Britain’s vehicles, with new data showing that in several counties and council areas, up to half of all vehicles are failing their MOT at the first attempt.

However, for drivers in West Lothian and Lanarkshire, the survey brings good news. These two council areas each exhibit identical first time pass rates of 69.8%; a figure well above the national average of 61.9%. Aberdeenshire followed closely with a first time pass rate of 67.4%.

The MOT (Ministry of Transport) test is a legal requirement for cars, light commercial vehicles and motorcycles over three years old in the UK, ensuring that they meet the essential safety and environmental standards. Data from HiQ Tyres & Autocare shows that, on average, 38% of vehicles fail their MOT test on the first attempt. However, further in-depth analysis, carried out over a six-week period in 2025, paints a more troubling picture in certain areas, revealing that initial failure rates in some counties exceed 50%.

These findings highlight the regional disparities in vehicle upkeep, the safety of vehicles on the road, and the potential risks faced by both drivers and other road users. This has led to HiQ Tyres & Autocare recommending simple steps that drivers can take to ensure their cars are in optimum condition, including free safety checks at the HiQ Tyres and Autocare centres across Scotland.

Vehicle maintenance and safety

An MOT failure often points to there being critical safety issues with vehicles, and can result in costly repairs and the need for a re-test. The HiQ data reveals that the reason for an MOT failure include issues with brakes and suspension; many of which can be prevented with routine maintenance. Other reasons for failure, such as tyre tread depth or blown light bulbs can be checked with a simple, regular walk around the car.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, said the data lays bare the importance of regular vehicle checks and maintenance in order to improve standards: “We released our data to highlight the stark disparities in MOT failures across different regions in the UK. It is great to see drivers in Scotland taking vehicle maintenance seriously, as it is vital that all vehicles are maintained to high standards, no matter the age of the vehicle.

“HiQ’s mission is to keep motorists safe and confident driving on the road. This data has prompted us to remind drivers that we offer free vehicle inspections at all of our autocare centres nationwide, helping drivers to stay ahead of any issues before they become serious problems and may lead to failing an MOT test.

“Many safety issues such as lights, wiper blades and tyres can be easily checked at home by many drivers, while other items such as the condition of shock absorbers or brake discs may need an expert eye. That’s why we are offering free vehicle safety checks across the country. HiQ experts will be glad to conduct a safety check. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure better safety on the road for everyone.”