Nick Mohammed will be joining four other celebs for the next season of Taskmaster.

Presented by Greg Davies and Alex Horne (who also created the programme, originally as a show for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe), the first series of Taskmaster was broadcast in 2014 on comedy channel Dave, before expanding its audience after being poached by Channel 4 in 2020.

The show sees (mainly) comedians take part in a range of challenges which are then marked by the hosts, usually (but not always) winning a maximum of five points per task.

There have been 16 series proper, along with three single-episode 'New Year Treat' shows and three 'Champion of Champions', where previous winners return to show they are the best of the best.

The third Champion of Champions show was broadcast recently and was followed by a trailer for season 17 - revealing who will be appearing.

No broadcast date has yet been revealed but, with two series a year, expect it some time in March.

Here are the five latest celebs who will take on the tasks - and who they are.

Joanne McNally

Irish stand-up comedian, writer and actress Janne McNally is best known in Ireland for being the co-host of RTÉ's Republic of Telly and has also appeared on the channel's flagship programme The Late Late Show, The Afternoon Show, Ireland AM, Two Tube and The Commute. She also co-hosts popular podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams. As a standup, her shows Wine Tamer and The Prosecco Express have enjoyed sell-out tours, including stints at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Other television credits include Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of Everything and Joanne & Vogue’s Sex Drive, while she writes a monthly column for Stellar magazine called 'Jo's World'.

John Robins

John Robins won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2027 for his show The Darkness of Robins - sharing the prize with Hannah Gadsby's Nanette. He's been a regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2005 when he reached the semi-finals of the So You Think You're Funny competition, most recently presenting his latest show Howl in 2023 alongside with a Work in Progess. Radio credits include The Russell Howard Show and The Jon Richardson Show on BBC 6 Music. On television he's been on Beat the Internet, Russell Howard's Good News, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Live from the BBC, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Deal or No Deal. He has a successful creative partnership with fellow comedian Elis James, with whom he presents radio shows and podcasts. The two have also toured together and written a book, The Holy Vible. Robins also presents a podcast called the The Moon Under Water with fellow comedian Robin Allender, and runs YouTube channel called Bad Golf with Taskmaster assistant Alex Horne.

Nick Mohammed

Best known for his Emmy-nominated role as Nate in Ted Lasso, Nick Mohammed is an Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite who has appeared in several shows in cahracter as Mr Swallow. Other television credits include Reggie Perrin, The King Is Dead, Pete & Dud: The Lost Sketches, Miranda, Stath Lets Flats, How Not to Live Your Life, Sorry, I've Got No Head, Drifters, Uncle, and Life's Too Short. On radio he's appeared alongside Alex Horne on Alex Horne Presents The Horne Section and has featured in several BBC Radio 4 series - including Quarters, Nick Mohammed in Bits and Detective Sergeant Nick Mohammed. On the big screen he voiced Piglet in the Disney film Christopher Robin and starred alongside Jon Hamm and Tiny Fey in Maggie Moore.

Sophie Willan

BAFTA-winning actress, comedian and actor Sophie Willan started her career as a founder of the feminst theatre group Eggs Collective. In 2015 she won the Magners New Comedian of the Year award, then her 2016 standup show debuted at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before touring the UK and being adapted into a BBC Radio 4 series. Her second show Branded was nominated for best show at the 2017 Edinburgh Comedy Award and received a Herald Angel Award. Television credits include The Circle, Still Open All Hours, Time, Click & Collect, Class Dismissed, Live from The Comedy Store, As Yet Untitled, The Last Leg. Her sitcom Alma's Not Normal was broadcast on BB2 in 2020 and her starring role won her the BAFTA for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Steve Pemberton .

