Young Scottish golfer set to take on Tiger Woods' son Charlie in top US event

European Young Master Aidan Lawson invited to be part of strong Sage Valley field

Aidan Lawson, one of Scotland’s top junior golfers, is set to take on Charlie Woods, Tiger’s son, in an event won in the past by current world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, which is in South Carolina but lies less than 20 miles from Augusta National across the border in Georgia, is widely regarded as the first big junior event of the season in the US.

It takes place on 19-22 March and, in addition to Scheffler in 2014, has also been won by the likes of LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann (2017) and two-time PGA Tour champion Akshay Bhatia (2018).

Tiger Woods celebrates with son Charlie after making a the first hole-in-one of his career during the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida last December | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Lawson, a Queensferry High School pupil who is a member of Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh, has been invited to play in this year’s event after winning the European Young Masters in Slovakia last summer.

“I am super excited,” Lawson, who is mentored by former Scottish Boys’ champion Alan Tait, told The Scotsman. “It’s a huge tournament with some very famous past participants like Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland to name a few.

“When I first saw the list of other boys invited this year, I must admit it was rather daunting and brought home to me just how high the standard will be. However, it is going to be a tremendous experience and one that I intend to enjoy and make the very most of.

“I’ve played twice in the States before when I was a bit younger in the U.S. Kids events at Pinehurst and I imagine the course will be quite similar. It’s not far from Augusta National and, from what I’ve seen of it on YouTube, it looks fantastic.

“It will be my first competitive event since last September and is a great way to kick off my 2025 season.”

Aidan Lawson, centre, pictured after winning the European Young Masters in Slovakia last year | Contributed

Woods created history when, at just the age of 11, he became the youngest player to compete in the PNC Championship alongside his famous dad in 2020. The duo have teamed up in that event on four more occasions.

The field is also set to include 2024 US Junior Amateur runner-up Tyler Watts and world No 31 Miles Russell, as well as rising Italian star Giovanni Binaghi, son of former DP World Tour player Alberto.

“It’s all really big names from the junior golf world that are playing and none more so than Charlie Woods,” added Lawson. “I hear it’s likely his dad will be there, too, so that really would be the icing on the cake for me if I get to meet Tiger.”

Being held for just the fourth time, a girls’ event will take place at the same time, with defending champion Asterisk Talley heading a field that is also set to include Kai Trump, US President Donald Trump’s granddaughter.

“The event is over 72 holes and I will be staying at the Sage Valley resort with the other players. It can’t come quickly enough,” declared Lawson, who became just the second Scot after 1998 winner Barry Hume to be crowned as the European Young Master and also emulated Sergio Garcia by landing that title.