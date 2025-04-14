'You’ll see a lot more great golf out of Rory McIlroy' - Jack Nicklaus
Jack Nicklaus is expecting to see “a lot more great golf out of Rory McIlroy” after the Northern Irishman joined him in golf’s ‘Career Grand Slam Club’.
Six-time Masters winner Nicklaus had always felt confident that McIlroy would eventually get his Green Jacket to complete the set and it was mission accomplished on Sunday in his 11th attempt to become just the sixth player to win all four majors.
“I’m delighted for Rory,” said Nicklaus, speaking on Golf Central Live From The Masters. “I know that he’s had a lot of pressure on him. He’s had the world on his shoulders.
“It was wonderful to see him win. This will take the world off his shoulders and I think you’ll see a lot more great golf out of Rory McIlroy.”
The Northern Irishman became the first player to win at Augusta National after running up four double bogeys while he also joined Nick Faldo (1990) and Tiger Woods (2005) in overturning a seven-shot deficit after 18 holes.
“It takes a really talented player to win with some of the shots that he hit,” added 18-time major winner Nicklaus. “Four double bogeys (for the week) and to win the golf tournament is incredible, the talent he has is enormous.”
Paul McGinley, Mcllroy’s winning captain in the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles, was also delighted to see the 35-year-old return to winning ways in the majors after an 11-year drought.
“I think it’s a different Rory. I think it’s an evolution of Rory,” he said in his role as a Golf Channel analyst. “There is mental resilience there that might not have been there. He’s got strategies, he digs deep, and he can win when he’s not right on it...he’s on a path to maybe win more.
“Now that he’s climbed Everest, does he lose a little bit? When you reach something you’ve desired so much, you kind of soften...but I don’t think so. I think he’s going to keep going.
“I’ve said if he’ll win one major, he’ll win three or four. I don’t think he’s done winning majors this year. He’s got some great chances to add to it – maybe a double, a triple, or maybe even a Grand Slam this year? How about that (laughing)?”
