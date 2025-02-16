'You feel you can compete and enjoy your golf again' - Stephen Gallacher on promising senior debut

Junior Ryder Cup captain encouraged by his over-50s’ debut in Staysure Marbella Legends

Stephen Gallacher reckons he can be “competing” in the senior ranks if he manages to get his wedge game to a level close to one of the legendary figures in European golf.

Gallacher, who turned 50 in November, marked his debut on the Legends Tour by recording a top-ten finish behind Englishman Simon Griffiths in the Staysure Marbella Legends at Aloha Golf Club.

The Bathgate man claimed a praiseworthy eighth spot in the circuit’s season-opener on the Costa del Sol after closing with a third consecutive 69 for a nine-under-par total.

Stephen Gallacher tees off on day three of the Staysure Marbella Legends at Aloha Golf Club in Marbella | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

As Colin Montgomerie, having started the day in second position, slipped to joint-ninth after a last-day 73, Gallacher claimed the honour of being top Scot at the start of a new chapter in his career.

“Yeah, it was very enjoyable, to be honest,” said the four-time DP World Tour winner. “Great seeing some old pals and, though it is tough to get your head round playing three rounds, it’s a great format. Yeah, I’ve had a great week.”

Gallacher, who will captain Europe for a second time in the Junior Ryder Cup later in the year, is bidding to join a list of players to taste success on the Challenge Tour, DP World Tour and Legends Tour.

“I think it’s more of a relaxed atmosphere,” he said of the seniors’ game. “The course was in great condition and not too long. But it was challenging with the wind like this and everybody still plays well, so it was very competitive but a lot more fun than I have been having recently.”

Gallacher, who picked up a cheque for just under €16,000, was delighted to be back challenging at the top of a leaderboard as opposed to battling to make cuts.

“Yeah, you are hoping that’s what is going to happen,” he admitted. “It’s a tough one when you are an old one playing on the DP World Tour and the young kids are playing a different game now. So it is nice to be back out here and you feel you can compete and enjoy your golf again.”

Englishman Simon Griffiths shows off the trophy after winning the Staysure Marbella Legends | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Playing with two-time Masters champion and Ryder Cup legend Jose Maria Olazabal in the final round hammered home to Gallacher what he had already been told by Padraig Harrington last year about what the key to success is on the seniors’ circuit.

“I know what I need to work on to get better,” he admitted. “I didn’t hit my wedges close enough this week. I had a lot of them around here and you’ve got to be accurate. I played with Jose today and he is still so good with a wedge in his hand. If I can improve that, I am sure I will be competing in the future.”

Griffiths, last year’s Rookie of the Year, landed his second Legends Tour title triumph with a two-shot win over fast-finishing Australian Scott Hend.

“Sometimes I probably don’t enjoy it as much as I should because this game is so hard,” admitted Griffiths, who finished on 15 under after following a first-day 65 with a brace of 68s. “But I’m thrilled to have got another win so quickly. So yeah, I’m very, very happy.”

South African Wilco Nienaber got his hands on the NTT Data Pro-Am trophy for a second time at Fancourt | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Ryan Lumsden finished joint-ninth behind home winner Wilco Nienaber in the Hotel Planner Tour’s NTT Data Pro-Am at Fancourt in South Africa.