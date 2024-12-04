World No 1 Scottie Scheffler on why it would be 'silly' to pay to play in Ryder Cup

Game’s dominant player opens up on biennial contest’s controversial money debate

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler admits he’d be happy to pay to play in the Ryder Cup but reckons it would be “silly” to do so due to the huge sums of money raised through the biennial contest.

In responding to a report claiming that American players are set to be paid $400,000 to tee up in next year’s contest at Bethpage Black, Rory McIlroy declared he’d be prepared to pay to be on the European team.

Speaking on Tuesday, meanwhile, Tiger Woods said he felt there was nothing wrong with US players receiving money from the PGA of America to play in the 45th edition next September and talked about it even being as much as £5 million provided it was donated to different charities.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler in action during the Hero World Challenge Pro-Am in the Bahamas | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I think every one of our players would pay to play in the Ryder Cup if that's what was asked of us,” said Scheffler, speaking ahead of his title defence in this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“I think it's a little bit silly for a tournament that makes hundreds of millions of dollars to ask for the players to pay as well, but I think we all would. I definitely would.”

Scheffler, who won six times this year to cement his position at the top of the world rankings, said he was fed up being asked questions about money and did so in the nicest way possible.

But, responding to the claim about a change being in the pipeline, he said: “We've been playing in the Ryder Cup for free for a long time. And, if they want to pay us to play in the tournament, that's great. As far as how much or what it should be, the tournament seems to make a good amount of money.

“As far as I'm concerned, I don't have a problem with it at all. The last few years they've given us some money that we can give to charity, and if someone doesn't want to take the money for themselves or if you want to give to charity, do whatever.

“But I don't think there's any problem with guys getting paid to play in the Ryder Cup. I don't think it takes away from the competition at all.”

Scheffler was in tears during last year’s match in Rome after suffering a record 9&7 defeat alongside Brooks Koepka at the hands of European young guns Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg.

“As far as I'm concerned, I don't play golf for money,” he added. “I've been playing golf my whole life for free and the money's just a bonus. If somebody wants to pay us to come out here and play golf, that's great, I'm not going to say no to it.

“I'm going to do the best I can in my community to steward that money well. Should we be getting paid the money we get paid to play in these tournaments now? We get paid pretty dang well to play in golf tournaments.