World No 1 commits to first Scottish Open appearance this summer

Nelly Korda excited to be teeing up at Dundonald Links in July

This year’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open has been handed a huge boost after world No 1 Nelly Korda confirmed she’ll be making her debut in the LPGA/LET co-sanctioned event at Dundonald Links in July.

The American, who has just clocked up her 100th consecutive week at the top of the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings, has decided to tee up in the tournament for the first time in the build up to the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl the following week.

“I am delighted to be playing in my first ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open this year,” said the 15-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion.

“Playing in Scotland always feels extra special with it being the home of golf and with all the amazing Scottish golf fans, so I am really looking forward to making my debut in July.”

Korda, who finished joint-second behind New Zealand’s Lydia Ko in last year’s AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews, has joined defending champion and fellow American Lauren Coughlin in committing to what will be the fourth staging of the event in a row at Dundonald Links and seventh in total.