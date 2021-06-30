The arrival of the world’s most widely watched and popular tennis tournament got underway this week, with reigning Men’s Singles Champion Novak Djokovic having just won his first round match against 19-year-old British tennis player and rising star, Jack Draper.

Swiss tennis extraordinaire Roger Federer only just managed to hold off French player Adrian Mannarino, with Federer acknowledging that he “got lucky” when his opponent had to retire from the match due to an injury.

Andy Murray made a stunning return to Centre Court on Monday in a triumphant 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over the hard-hitting 24th seed Georgian Basilashvili, as Murray reminded fans and fellow competitors that he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass despite his injury struggles in recent years.

Wimbledon 2021: When is Andy Murray playing next? Who will he play in round two? What is his seeding? (Photo by AELTC/Pool/Getty Images)

This comes after Murray’s two Grand Slam victories at Wimbledon saw him knocked out of the 2017 Championships as his hip injury worsened in a quarter finals face-off against Sam Querrey.

Murray, 34, was picked as one of this year’s ‘wildcards’, whereby the organisation or its committee selects candidates ranking below the level required for direct qualification and allows them to compete.

The 44-year-old tradition has also seen five-time Wimbledon winner Venus Williams picked to compete within this year’s Women’s Singles, with her first match against Romanian player Mihaela Buzărnescu.

Andy Murray arrives at Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27. (Photo credit: AELTC/Edward Whitaker/PA Wire)

With Wimbledon 2021 set to be an exciting one following a year out of action due to the coronavirus pandemic, here’s everything you need to know about Murray’s chances this year.

Who does Andy Murray play next and when?

The Scottish star and Wimbledon champion in 2013 and 2016 took to Centre Court on Monday just after 6pm, playing to his strengths to beat Georgian player and 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili and rebounding following his recent knock-out from the Queen’s Club by top seed Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Today (June 30), Andy Murray will play German Oscar Otte, appearing on Centre Court no earlier than 4.45pm.

The estimated start time of the match could change depending on the duration of other matches today, with the second round of Men’s and Women’s Singles matches getting underway today and tomorrow (July 1).

If he succeeds in the second round against Otte, who took first place in this year’s Roland Garros French Open in the Men’s Singles, he will advance to the third round due to take place from July 2-3.

Who he could be pitted against then will be decided by the matches over today and tomorrow, with fellow Men’s Singles champs like Roger Federer, Andrey Rublev, Frances Tiafoe, Djokovic, Roberto Bautista Agut also fighting it out to enter round three of the tournament.

Having won three grand slams in total during his sporting career so far, Murray has said he is eager to rise to the challenge of Wimbledon and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at his press conference on Saturday June 26, Murray said he was “delighted to be back competing here again”.

"When I reflect on the last few years, it's actually something I've really missed, playing in front of a big crowd on Centre Court.

"That's what tennis players and tennis fans want to do.

He added: "There have been times in my career where I've been anxious about that.

“Whereas right now, I'm looking forward to feeling that pressure.

"I'm not anxious about going out there to perform. I just want to go do it."

What’s Andy Murray’s seed and ranking?

With a current ranking of 124, Murray wasn’t eligible for direct qualification to Wimbledon this year.

This means that had he not been brought in as a wildcard entry for Wimbledon 2021 by the tournament’s organising committee, he would not have been competing in this year’s competition.

As such, Murray was initially not seeded among the top 32 seeds as being those with the highest chances of winning the competition.

While ranking is calculated through cumulative Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) points scored across tournaments, seeding points to the likelihood of a player winning a specific tournament.

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile is seeded seventh, Novak Djokovic first and Roger Federer sixth.

How many times has Andy Murray won Wimbledon?

The Scot has won Wimbledon on two occasions previously.

Once in 2013 and another in 2016. The last British man to win at SW19 prior to Murray was Fred Perry in 1936.

