Wildcard Andy Murray bounces back from Tokyo Olympic disappointment in Cincinatti win over familiar foe Richard Gasquet

Andy Murray returns a shot to Richard Gasquet during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The rain-delayed encounter at the ATP 1000 event marked a return for Murray after his withdrawal from singles at the Tokyo Olympics with a thigh strain, although he did play in the doubles alongside Joe Salisbury.

The Scot sent down 14 aces, including 10 in just the first set, to Gasquet's three as the pair battled in Cincinnati, where Murray finished with 38 winners for the match. The 34-year-old won the tournament in 2008 and 2011.

"I was able to step in and control a lot of the points," Murray said on the ATP website.

"When I play like that, I create opportunities and can put a lot of pressure on my opponent."

He will next face the winner out of ninth seed Hubert Hurkacz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

In his first press conference since the Olympics, Murray admitted he would not be making any long-term goals until after the US Open.

"I think I need to set short-term goals, it is what's really important just now because it's been very difficult to plan medium and longer-term targets because of various issues I've had this year," he said.

Murray made it to Wimbledon after two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, when it was unclear whether he would be able to play tennis again.

Wimbledon was Murray's first Grand Slam this year – he contracted Covid before the Australian Open and missed Roland Garros, but reached the third round at SW19 before losing to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.