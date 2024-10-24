Why young people are being encouraged to help shape future of golf in Scotland

Scottish Golf launches new programme

Scottish Golf is looking to encourage young golfers to help shape the game’s future through a new innovative programme.

The Young Leaders’ Programme, which was launched by the governing body on Thursday, will aim to get people aged between 16 and 24 to make a “meaningful contribution to the development of golf throughout Scotland”.

Running from January 2025 to September 2026, it will aim to give young adults a platform to make a positive difference within the sport. At the same time, they will be provided with learning and development opportunities within golf which reflect their abilities, interests and passions.

Over the two years, the youngsters will develop and deliver a national project on key themes relating to their passion in golf, whilst collaborating with golf clubs and associated partners. Themes such as Leadership, Golf for Everyone (Inclusion and Equality), Raising the Profile of the Game, and Workforce and Careers have been identified and support Scottish Golf’s strategic objectives.

Alan Oliver, Scottish Golf’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, said: “We are so excited to be able to finally bring this programme to young people interested in developing their skills within golf.

“Young people’s voices need to be heard if we are to understand their perspectives and develop the game for them. They are the future of golf and in return for their valuable insights and feedback, we will be offering them amazing opportunities to develop core skills and leadership traits that will springboard their ambitions, whatever they choose to do.”

To assist with the delivery of the programme, Scottish Golf have contracted Active Advantage, a consultancy that focuses on creating positive opportunities to empower people and their communities to achieve their potential.

Victoria Clark of Active Advantage said: “Our approach is highly collaborative so we look forward to working with the participants and Scottish Golf to create a really exciting and fulfilling programme.”

Applicants might currently be involved in delivering golf, through coaching, volunteering, greenkeeping or marketing. Alternatively, they may have a general interest in golf and sport and want to progress their skills.