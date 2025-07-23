Why hopes are high of Scottish success in Senior Open at Sunningdale

Seven-strong Caledonian contingent includes two rookies who have made promising starts in over-50s’ ranks

Whisper it but could this week be Scotland’s best chance of producing a winner of the ISPS Handa Senior Open for close to 30 years?

Not since Brian Barnes recorded back-to-back victories in 1995 and 1996 has a player flying the Saltire picked up the over-50s’ Claret Jug. Barnes, in fact, is the only Scot to have won the event, which was first held in 1987, but the ‘Class of 2025’ definitely has potential.

Colin Montgomerie is making his 12th appearance in the ISPS HANDA Senior Open this week | Luke Walker/Getty Images

By his own admission, Colin Montgomerie is finding it more and more difficult to stay competitive in the senior ranks and landing the title at the 12th attempt and having turned 63 last month would be one of his greatest achievements.

The eight-time European No 1 and Ryder Cup legend is still as competitive as ever, though, and a home gig at Sunningdale is making him excited about this week’s assignment.

“It's very rare that it comes around that you're playing at home but it's just a lovely place to be,” said Montgomerie, who has his son Cameron, a scratch player, caddying for him at the Berkshire venue.

“I think it's a course that suits me more than some. It's not the longest course, par 70 is quite strict, mind you. It's a tough 70 with only two par 5s, but at the same time, got to hit the fairways. And that's what I do; the best I've done in my career is hit fairways. So if I can do that, we can score.

“You never know. If a couple of putts go in we can get into some sort of contention, not just competing in the tournament but actually into contention. So we look forward to it.”

Seven years younger than his compatriot, Paul Lawrie could also easily be a contender, having shown what he’s still capable of when carding a 62 in a Legends Tour event in Greece earlier in the year.

The Aberdonian would have been bitterly disappointed that he was unable to convert that winning opportunity, but he’ll be driven in this event, of course, by a chance to join a select group of players to have won both The Open and Senior Open.

For both Stephen Gallacher and David Drysdale, this week marks Senior Open debuts for both and don’t be surprised if either of them - even both - get in the major mix.

This week’s Senior Open has ISPS HANDA as the title sponsor for the first time | Luke Walker/Getty Images

Former Ryder Cup player Gallacher has already produced two promising performances in big events, having tied for 28th in the Senior PGA Championship then finishing joint-18th in the US Senior Open.

Drysdale, meanwhile, has hit the ground running on the Legends Tour since turning 50 in March, finishing second and third in his first few events.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” said the Cockburnspath man of how he’s started the new chapter in his career. I lost my card in Europe at the end of 2022 and always wanted to have a couple of years out here and Asia was my option to try and keep my game going for a couple of years.

“That was my plan and it worked out well. I enjoyed Asia and hoping to get in a couple of events out there later in the year, but I am looking forward to this one. Sunningdale - what a great spot for my first Senior Open.

“I’ve got through Open Final Qualifying here and also lost in a play-off in Open Qualifying here. I played in that six years in a row, I’d imagine. My game has been decent this season, so looking for more of the same.”

Also flying the Saltire at Sunningdale, where Korea’s K.J. Choi defends the title after his impressive victory at Carnoustie 12 months ago, are former BMW PGA Championship winner Scott Drummond, Greig Hutcheon and Euan McIntosh.

Hucheon will be aiming to reproduce the level of golf that enabled him to get into contention heading into the final round at Royal Porthcawl two years ago.