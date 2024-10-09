Scot’s wife is due to give birth during week of DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

In-form Grant Forrest’s push to make it all the way to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai could be curtailed by a different sort of push off the golf course.

On the back of four strong performances in recent weeks, including two top-five finishes, the 31-year-old has climbed from around 90th in this season’s Race to Dubai up to 43rd.

The top 70 after the Genesis Championship in South Korea at the end of this month will qualify for the first of two Play-Off events, the $9 million Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links on 7-10 November.

It will then determine the top 50 players who will go into battle in the $10m DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai the following week.

Whether or not Forrest is involved in any of those two events, though, will depend on his wife Christy, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child on the weekend of the season finale.

Grant Forrest pictured with his pro-am partner Martin Gilbert at St Andrews during last week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship | Getty Images

“Yeah, we will just have to cross that bridge if and when it comes and see what happens,” Forrest told The Scotsman. “It is outwith our control really. Yeah, I honestly don’t know what I’d do, so we will need to wait and see.”

A few weeks ago, the 2021 Hero Open winner looked as though he could be heading into the final stretch of the season fighting to hang on to his card for next season.

He then took care of that by finishing joint-fifth in the Amgen Irish Open then followed a top-30 effort in the BMW PGA Championship by securing a share of third spot in the acciona Open de España.

Having finished in the top 35 as well in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last weekend, Forrest has earned just over £350,000 in his last four events.

He had been due to tee up as well in this week’s FedEx Open de France at Le Golf National but pulled out on Sunday after feeling drained after four weeks on the spin.