Why DP World Tour card-chasing trio have made big call to play in Scotland

It’s normally a bigger dilemma than you might expect, though, on this occasion, the decision seemed pretty straightforward for David Law, Daniel Young and Euan Walker.

The HotelPlanner Tour trio are teeing up on the DP World Tour this week, having opted to play in the Nexo Championship, which is being held at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, as opposed to the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle in Co Meath.

The fact the event on Scottish soil carries a $2.75 million prize fund compared to the Irish one offering around $350,000 might suggest it was a no-brainer, but not necessarily so.

David Law pictured during last week’s Farmfoods Scottish Challenge at Schloss Roxburghe in Kelso | Ross Parker/Getty Images

Especially not when Law, Young and Walker are aiming to secure a season of starts on the DP World Tour next year by graduating from the HotelPlanner Tour at the end of the current campaign.

To put it in perspective, Law has barely played on the DP World Tour since losing his full playing status at the end of last season. He teed up in three events right at the start of the new season but, other than that, has only played in the Magical Kenya Open.

Young also competed in Kenya and the Turkish Airlines Open as well while Walker’s last appearance on the main circuit was more than two years ago in the 2023 Hero Indian Open.

Players have fallen into the trap in the past of being enticed by DP World Tour opportunities and, occasionally, someone has hit the jackpot by securing an exemption and, in turn, never looking back.

Location is a big factor this week

Now more than ever, though, players are aware that even taking a single week off from the bread and butter of the ultra-competitive HotelPlanner Tour might come back to haunt them when those coveted 20 DP World Tour cards are handed out in Mallorca at the end of the season.

One of the reasons why Law, Young and Walker have decided on a change of environment this week is that it’s an assignment on Scottish soil, a ground-breaking one, too, as the Old Course at Trump International Golf Links stages a DP World Tour event for the first time.

In the case of Law and Young, they will also be teeing up in the knowledge that they have both effectively secured top-tour tickets for 2026. On the back of a win in the D+D REAL Czech Challenge last month, Law sits fourth on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, with Young is up to sixth after his maiden title triumph in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe in the Borders on Sunday.

After playing together in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, Euan Walker and Daniel Young are now teeing up on the DP World Tour this week in the Nexo Championship | Ross Parker/Getty Images

“I think a little bit after last week especially,” said Young in reply to being asked if this week was something of a free shot for him. “I’ve got myself in a nice position on the HotelPlanner Tour and I’ll be teeing up with the same expectations I had last week, to be honest.

“My game is good and I was up playing the course with Davy (Law) a week past Friday. I’ve played it a good few times over the years and it suits my game as you’ve got to be strong off the tee. It will just be interesting to see how they set it up as it can get pretty blustery up there.”

It can, indeed, as the players competing in last week’s Staysure PGA Seniors Championship discovered, with only winner Bo Van Pelt and runner-up Darren Fichardt ending a challenging four days in red figures and that was despite a number of the tees being moved forward in one of the rounds.

‘I probably need one more good result’

Walker, who will be getting his first look at the Martin Hawtree-designed course, sits 14th on the HotelPlanner Tour points list after finishing third behind Young at Schloss Roxburghe. Three years in a row, he narrowly missed out on securing a step up after heading into the Grand Final sitting around 20th and is determined to be closer to the top ten on this occasion.

“I think I am now sitting in a similar position to where I was in 2023,” said the Ayrshireman. “I probably need one more good result like the one last week. If not that, then I need to be consistent for the rest of the season and I’ve been consistent (as evidenced by by making the cut in 15 of his 17 starts) so far.”

It would be correct to say that Young took time to find his feet on the second-tier tour, finishing 173rd in the rankings in 2021 then 77th and 100th the next two years. There were clear signs, though, that he was starting to make headway as he made it to the Grand Final for the first time last season and his weekend win came after finishing third and second in his previous two starts.

Daniel Young shows off the trophy after his weekend win in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge supported by The R&A at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso | Five Star Sports Agency

“It was great to get across the line,” admitted the 33-year-old Perth man, who is coached by Ladybank head pro Sandy Smith. “Yeah, this is proper progress. I’ve said this to a couple of the young guys. Gregor Graham, for example. The first year out here is tough. The travelling, for starters. Seeing different places, being in an airport every week. It’s not easy and you’ve got to get used to that.

“The standard out here gets better every year. There are so many good players. Young guys starting out and guys coming back off the DP World Tour. So to have had the run of events that I’ve just had is obviously very satisfying.”

A total of 15 Scots are playing in this week’s event, with Law, Young and Walker joining DP World Tour regulars Connor Syme, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Richie Ramsay and Scott Jamieson. Four-time PGA Tour winner Martin Laird is also in the field while Marc Warren, Ryan Lumsden and Rory Franssen have all secured invitations.