Scot expresses his dislike for Road Hole, describing it as ‘terrible’ from back tee

It’s official! Bob MacIntyre is not a fan of the Road Hole on the Old Course at St Andrews, saying he’d like to see it “blown up” after his two latest cracks at it in the 24th Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Oban man had already expressed his dislike for the iconic hole after taking a double-bogey 6 in Saturday’s third round and was grumbling about it again following a bogey in the closing circuit.

“Blow it up,” he declared after signing for a 70 to finish in a tie for 25th alongside compatriot Scott Jamieson on 14 under. “I don't think there are many worse holes in world golf.

“I think it’s a terrible hole off the back tee. It doesn’t need to be modernised, to bring excitement it needs to be a hole you are able to hit a golf shot into and not one where you just hit it onto the green and try to get up and down.

“It almost plays like a par 5. They try to do things to this golf course that don’t need to be done. Today I rifled a drive off the tee and then a 4-iron and I was the furthest up the hole.”

MacIntyre, who’d earlier picked up four birdies in the first five holes, finished just outside the top ten in the team event - it was won by Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and Thorbjorn Olesen - alongside dad Dougie.

“It was great,” said MacIntyre of that experience. “It was something I always wanted to do. When I asked them (Dunhill), they said no problem.

“The first pro event I got to take part in as an amateur he caddied for me. It was nice. I know he was really nervous and it wasn’t his best golf, but it was nice to be out there with him.”

Boosting his hopes of making the first of the season-ending Play-Offs in the UAE, Jamieson signed off with a 69, which was matched by Grant Forrest as he finished alongside Connor Syme on 13 under.