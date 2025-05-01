Who are the Scots bidding to end 18-year Lytham Trophy drought

Lloyd Saltman was the last player to land tartan triumph in one of UK’s top amateur events

Recent Battle Trophy winner Andrew Davidson is among a posse of Scots teeing up in the 59th Lytham Trophy, which last ended up in the hands of a player flying the Saltire in 2007.

Davidson, who made home advantage count at Crail to lift the Battle Trophy, is now aiming to make his presence felt in one of the top events on the amateur schedule in the UK.

The legendary Michael Bonallack came out on top in the tournament’s first staging in 1965 while other winners since then have included Charlie Green, Jim Farmer and Peter McEvoy, who passed away last month.

The 59th Lytham Trophy takes place over the next three days at The Open venue in Lancashire | Getty Images

In addition to Green and Farmer, other Scots to taste victory at Royal Lytham over the years have been George Macgregor, Brian Marchbank, Ian Hucheon, Stephen McAllister, Stephen Gallacher, Graham Rankin, Lorne Kelly and Stuart Wilson.

The most recent tartan triumph, however, came 18 years ago, when Lloyd Saltman lifted the trophy at a time when he was one of the top amateurs in Great Britain & Ireland.

Nairn’s Calum Scott, the Silver Medal winner as leading amateur in last year’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon, and Blairgowrie teenager Connor Graham are still in the US due to college commitments, as is 2023 Scottish Amateur champion Cameron Adam.

Graham finished second behind England’s John Gough in 2022 while Gullane’s Oliver Mukherjee tied for sixth in last year’s event, won by another home player in Frank Kennedy.

Cameron Mukherjee, beaten finalist in this year’s South African Amateur Championship, will be hoping to match or even better his brother’s effort over the next three days, with the top 40 and ties after 36 holes progressing to the final two rounds on Sunday.

Others flying the Saltire on this occasion include current Scottish Amateur champion Alexander Farmer (Kilmacolm), as well as Craigielaw’s Angus Carrick, a past winner of that event.

Two-time beaten finalist Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh) is also in the field, as are Jack McDonald (Schloss Roxburghe), Ben Murray (Portlethen), Jamie Mann (Vilamoura), Dominic McGlinchey (Renaissance Club), George Cannon (Glenbervie), James Wood (Bathgate) and Ross Laird (Glenbervie).