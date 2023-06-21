A highlight of British summer, Wimbledon the grass court grand slam will soon return.
It’s set to be an exciting tournament with a different slant to last year's competition, with the ban on Russian and Belarusian players lifted, players such as Rafael Nadal and Emma Radacanau sitting 2023 out and Clare Balding replacing Sue Barker as lead presenter of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage.
With excitement building, we answer your questions such as when will the draw take place, when will Wimbledon begin and where you can watch it?
When is Wimbledon 2023?
Wimbledon runs from Monday July 3 at 11am until Sunday July 16.
Wimbledon 2023 schedule
- Men’s and Women's Singles First Round: Monday July 3 – Tuesday July 4
- Men’s and Women's Singles Second Round: Wednesday July 5 – Thursday July 6
- Men’s and Women's Singles Third Round: Friday July 7 – Saturday July 8
- Men’s and Women's Singles Fourth Round: Sunday July 9 – Monday July 10
- Men’s and Women's Singles Quarter-Finals: Tuesday July 11 – Wednesday July 12
- Women's Singles Semi-Finals: Thursday July 13
- Men’s Singles Semi-Finals: Friday July 14
- Women's Singles Final / Men’s Doubles Final: Saturday July 15
- Men’s Singles Final / Women's Doubles Final: Sunday July 16
When is the draw for Wimbledon 2023?
To determine who will play the men and women’s singles, a draw will take place on Friday June 30.
Where can I watch Wimbledon?
Wimbledon will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer daily. It will also be shown on Eurosport 1, and will be available on Discovery +.