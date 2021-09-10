When is Emma Raducanu playing in US Open final? How to watch US Open 2021 in the UK

Emma Raducanu is all smiles after reaching the US Open final.

The 18-year-old defeated the Greek 17th seed 6-1 6-4 to set up a final on Saturday night against Leylah Fernandez of Canada.

In what has been an extraordinary few weeks for Raducanu, she was flawless yet again on Arthur Ashe Stadium against her more experienced counterpart and is yet to drop a set at the tournament.

She came through three rounds of qualifying to reach the main draw and is the first British woman in 44 years to reach a women’s major singles final.

Raducanu is the first qualifier to reach a grand slam final, the youngest British Grand Slam finalist in 62 years and the fourth British woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the open era.

Who does she play next?

She will take on fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final after the Canadian defeated Arnya Sabalenka in a gruelling last-four encounter.

The two have met once before at the girls event at Wimbledon in 2018, with Raducanu winning in straight sets.

When is the match and how to I watch it?

The final will be played on Saturday night and is scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT.

The tournament is being broadcast by Amazon Prime. Subscriptions cost £7.99.