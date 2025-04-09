When is Bob MacIntyre playing at The Masters? Tee off times and playing partners for Scot at Augusta
Bob MacIntyre is making his third Masters appearance but first since 2022 and, on this occasion, the Oban man is the sole Scot in the field at Augusta National.
The 28-year-old is teeing up in the opening major of the season this time around as a two-time PGA Tour winner after landing both the RBC Canadian Open and Genesis Scottish Open last year.
He’s also played on a winning Ryder Cup team in Rome since his last appearance here and the world No 17 is determined to be part of the side that Luke Donald will lead into battle in that event at Bethpage Black in September.
When is Bob MacIntyre teeing off in The Masters
The left-hander is in Game No 11 in Thursday’s opening round teeing off at 9.36am local time, which is 2.36pm in the UK. He is then due to head out in Game No 27 in Friday’s second circuit at 12.50pm local time and 5.50pm back in the UK.
Who is Bob MacIntyre playing with in The Masters
The Scot has been paired with American duo Billy Horschel and Nick Dunlap. It’s a good draw for him as he knows Horschel well from the two-time BMW PGA champion playing quite a bit on the DP World Tour in recent years. Dunlap, meanwhile, played on a winning Walker Cup team at St Andrews in 2023 before winning as an amateur on the PGA Tour just over a year ago then quickly doing so again as a professional.
How has Bob MacIntyre played in The Masters in the past?
He finished 12th on his debut in 2021, securing a return trip the following year in the process. He then ended up just outside the top 20 on that occasion. His scoring average for the eight rounds he’s played so far at Augusta National is 72.13, with 69 being his lowest score. His earnings in the event to date total $356,500.
Where can you watch Bob MacIntyre playing in The Masters?
On the event’s official website, www.masters.com, you can build a personalised feed this year of every shot from your favourite players, so you won’t have to be fretting about whether or not the Scot is being featured on the Sky Sports Golf coverage.
