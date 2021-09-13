When does Emma Raducanu play next? What sponsorship deals could she get? The next steps for US Open champion

Emma Raducanu poses with the US Open trophy after her sensational win.

The 18-year-old from Kent created history by coming through qualifying and then seven matches in the main draw in straight sets to lift the title in just her second major tournament.

It will be a life-changing moment for Raducanu, who sat her A-Levels only three months ago.

Here, we take a look at what might be next for the teenager.

When will she come home?

No details have yet been released about when Raducanu will travel back to the UK but she was expected to have more media duties, likely including appearances on American TV networks, while she also hoped to do some sightseeing. Her arrival back in London is sure to generate huge interest.

What will her next tournament be?

That is also up in the air. Raducanu pulled out of the tournaments she had entered in the next couple of weeks and will surely want some time at home to rest and digest what she has achieved. Currently her next appearance is scheduled to be in qualifying for the WTA event in Chicago at the end of the month.

Why would she still be in qualifying?

Despite seeing her ranking soar from 150 to 23, entry into tennis tournaments closes several weeks prior to the event, meaning Raducanu would need to ask for wild cards to get into the main draw in Chicago and the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next month. As a grand slam champion, she will have her pick of events.

What other decisions will she need to make?

Coaching is a big one. Raducanu surprisingly ended her deal with the experienced Nigel Sears after Wimbledon and was coached on her US trip by Andrew Richardson. That partnership has clearly been extremely successful but discussions need to be had about her team moving forward.

How about sponsorship deals?

Raducanu will be in huge demand and it will be important for those around her not to say yes to everything offered to her, on and off the court. She is represented by super agents IMG and Max Eisenbud, who helped Maria Sharapova become the world's highest-earning female sports star.