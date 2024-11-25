What next for Scottish golfer after losing his full PGA Tour card?

Laird can at least fall back on his conditional status

Martin Laird lost his long-held full PGA Tour card but secured conditional status for 2025 after recording a top-20 finish in the season-ending RSM Classic in Georgia.

The four-time tour winner started the event at Sea Island Golf Club in St Simons Island sitting 152nd in the FedEx Cup Fall Standings and needed to climb into the top 125 to retain full status.

That proved to be out of his reach, but, on the back of four rounds in the 60s to finish joint-17th behind American Maverick McNealy, it was job done for Laird in another respect.

He climbed seven spots to 145th and, with the top 150 on the list securing a conditional card, it means the 41-year-old will be flying the Saltire along with Bob MacIntyre at times next year.

Martin Laird pictured in action during the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in St Simons Island, Georgia. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Laird also has the option of trying to improve his status at the PGA Tour Q-School, which takes place at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida in the middle of next month.

Russell Knox, who finished in a tie for 60th in the RSM Classic, only secured ten main tour starts this year after losing his full card 12 months ago. He ended up 207th on this year’s points list.

Two-time tour winner Knox will almost certainly be heading to the Q-School, which is set to involve fellow Highlander Sandy Scott. The Nairn man has Korn Ferry Tour status for next year after finishing in the top ten in this year’s PGA Tour Americas but, at the same time, also earned the chance to turn that into a top-tour card.