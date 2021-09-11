What Emma Raducanu had to say immediately after winning the US Open

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning the US Open.

Playing in just her second grand slam tournament, the 18-year-old from Kent won all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw to become the first British woman to win a grand slam singles title since Virginia Wade lifted the Wimbledon trophy in 1977.

This is what she had to say after her incredible triumph:

"First of all, I really want to congratulate Leylah and her team on an incredible fortnight. I mean, she’s played some incredible tennis and beat some of the top players in the world, so it was an incredibly difficult match. I thought that the level was extremely high and I hope that we play each other in many more tournaments and many more finals.

"As for the three weeks I’ve spent in New York, I would I say that having such a supportive team like I have over there, my coach Will, the LTA, my agent, everyone in that team, everyone who is back home but isn’t here but watching on TV, thank you so much for all your support over the years.

"Most of all, I’d like to say thank you to all the people in New York. Thank you all for making me feel at home from my first qualifying match all the way to the final. I’ve loved playing in front of you. You’ve really spurred me on in some very difficult moments and I hope that me and Leylah put on a good performance today.

"Leylah’s always going to play great tennis and was always going to fight, that’s just the competitor she is and that’s why she’s here in the final, so I knew I’d have to dig deep. We got through it and just staying in the moment, focusing on what I had to do, my process and my mindset was really important in those tough moments.

"I think it shows that the future of women’s tennis, and just the depth of the game right now, is so great.”