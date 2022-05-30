What channel is Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal on in French Open? Start time, statistics and online stream

Nadal reached the quarter-final after dropping his first sets of Roland-Garros to Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Dojokovic has yet to lose a set in his campaign.
It promises to be a terrific tennis prospect and the first time the duo have met in 2022, but far from their first meeting which also took place in Paris back in 2006.
Here's how to tune in.
Match details
Who: Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic
When: Tuesday, May 31. Start time approx. 7.45pm
Where: Court Philippe Chatrier, Roland-Garros, Paris, France
What: French Open, Mens’ singles QF
How to watch
The eagerly anticipated match will be shown live on Eurosport but will also be streamed online.
Subscribers who have Discovery+ and Amazon Prime will be able to tune into the action over the internet.
Previous meetings
The pair have met many times – often in the later stages of Grand Slams given their success.
The last match between the two was in Paris last year when Djokovic won in four sets having lost the first to the Spaniard.
Djokovic holds the upper-hand in the head-to-head statistics, but only just. He has won 30 of their 58 meetings – a 52% win percentage.
The Serbian is the defending champion but has only lifted the French Open title twice – defeating Andy Murray in 2016 and Stefanos Tsitsipas last year. The clay surface is Nadal’s speciality and the Spaniard leads the way with 13 titles – he has only lost THREE matches in the event over the past 20 years.
French Open record so far
Novak Djokovic
R1 – W v Y.Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0
R2 – W v A. Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
R3 – W v A. Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2
R4 – W v D.Schwartzmann 6-1, 6-3, 6-3
Rafa Nadal
R1 – W v J.Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
R2 – W v C.Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4
R3 – W v B.van der Zandschlup 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
R4 – W v F. Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
World rankings
Novak Djokovic – number one
Rafael Nadal – number five
What have the pair said?
Nadal: “Of course we know each other well, we have a lot of history together.
“Of course, he came here after winning Rome. For me, things have been not the ideal situation to arrive here.
“But here we are. We are in Roland Garros, it’s my favourite place without a doubt. And the only thing that I can tell you is I’m going to be focused, going to try my best as always. I don’t know what can happen. The only thing I can guarantee is I am going to fight until the end.”
Djokovic: “It’s an anticipated match for a lot of people. I am glad I didn’t spend too much time on the court, because it will be physical. I am ready, I like my chances whoever comes.”