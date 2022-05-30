What channel is Novak Djokovic v Rafael Nadal on in French Open? Start time, statistics and online stream

Nadal reached the quarter-final after dropping his first sets of Roland-Garros to Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Dojokovic has yet to lose a set in his campaign.

It promises to be a terrific tennis prospect and the first time the duo have met in 2022, but far from their first meeting which also took place in Paris back in 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's how to tune in.

Match details

Who: Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic

When: Tuesday, May 31. Start time approx. 7.45pm

Where: Court Philippe Chatrier, Roland-Garros, Paris, France

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during the Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day 8 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

What: French Open, Mens’ singles QF

How to watch

The eagerly anticipated match will be shown live on Eurosport but will also be streamed online.

Subscribers who have Discovery+ and Amazon Prime will be able to tune into the action over the internet.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks on against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during the Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day 8 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Previous meetings

The pair have met many times – often in the later stages of Grand Slams given their success.

The last match between the two was in Paris last year when Djokovic won in four sets having lost the first to the Spaniard.

Djokovic holds the upper-hand in the head-to-head statistics, but only just. He has won 30 of their 58 meetings – a 52% win percentage.

The Serbian is the defending champion but has only lifted the French Open title twice – defeating Andy Murray in 2016 and Stefanos Tsitsipas last year. The clay surface is Nadal’s speciality and the Spaniard leads the way with 13 titles – he has only lost THREE matches in the event over the past 20 years.

French Open record so far

Novak Djokovic

R1 – W v Y.Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

R2 – W v A. Molcan 6-2, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

R3 – W v A. Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2

R4 – W v D.Schwartzmann 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

Rafa Nadal

R1 – W v J.Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

R2 – W v C.Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

R3 – W v B.van der Zandschlup 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

R4 – W v F. Auger-Aliassime 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

World rankings

Novak Djokovic – number one

Rafael Nadal – number five

What have the pair said?

Nadal: “Of course we know each other well, we have a lot of history together.

“Of course, he came here after winning Rome. For me, things have been not the ideal situation to arrive here.

“But here we are. We are in Roland Garros, it’s my favourite place without a doubt. And the only thing that I can tell you is I’m going to be focused, going to try my best as always. I don’t know what can happen. The only thing I can guarantee is I am going to fight until the end.”