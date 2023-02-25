What channel is Andy Murray v Daniil Medvedev on? How to watch Andy Murray in the Qatar Open final

Andy Murray will be looking to win his 47th singles title on Saturday when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Qatar Open

It will be the Scot’s fifth final in the competition’s history. No men's singles player has reached the stage more and a win would see the 35-year-old lift the trophy for the third time, equalling Roger Federer. Murray, who gained a wildcard entry, will have to defeat Medvedev. The Russian is currently No.8 in the world and was third seed. This will only be the third meeting between the players.

Match details

Who: Andy Murray v Daniil Medvedev

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What: Qatar Open final

When: Saturday, February 25, 3pm (GMT)

Where: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha.

How to watch

Andy Murray is in the final of the Qatar Open. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The Qatar final is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The subscription service offers 30-day free trials. Thereafter it will cost £8.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on items ordered from Amazon, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library. You can live stream the tennis from your TV, phone or tablet or any smart device with the Amazon Prime Video app.

Last meeting

The duo were pitted against each other early in the ATP Masters 1000 in Miami last year. It was relatively straightforward for Medvedev who won 6-4, 6-2. The previous meeting before that came in 2019 in Brisbane, Australia, and again the Russian won in two sets on hard surface.

How Murray reached the final

It has been some journey for the Scot. His wildcard status meant he had to start in the first round where he overcame Italian Lorenzo Sonego in a thrilling encounter, saving three match points to win a final set tie-break. Another three-setter followed with Alexander Zverev from Germany. Murray won sets one and three, 7-6 and 7-5, to advance to the semi-final. It wasn’t quite as taxing, time wise, against Frenchman Alexandre Müller. Again, Murray had to play three sets but was more comfortable in the sets he did win, 6-1, 6-2. Jiri Lehecka was defeated in the semi-final, 6-0, 3-6, 7-6.

Who is Daniil Medvedev?