Andy Murray is back in action on the ATP Tour this week as he competes at the Open Sud de France in Montpellier, France.

The 36-year-old suffered a dispiriting first-round loss at the Australian Open to 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry two weeks ago, and in the aftermath Murray admitted that this could be his final year before retirement. However, the former world No 1 has wasted little time in getting back on the court and has travelled down to the south of France to prepare for the 250 series tournament.

Murray, currently ranked 49 in the world, is seeded fifth for the indoor hardcourt event and his first-round match takes place on Monday evening against home favourite Benoit Paire, who is currently ranked 112 in the world. A former top-20 player, Paire’s form has been very inconsistent over the past 12 months and the 34-year-old is one of the most unpredictable players on tour. As a result, Murray is a warm favourite to get his first victory of 2024 and leads the head-to-head record 4-0.

Andy Murray takes on Benoit Paire in the first round of the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

The match is not due to start before 6pm GMT and Sky Sports, who took over as rights-holder for ATP and WTA matches, plan to show the match live across their platforms. The match will also be streamed on subscription service TennisTV.

Should Murray overcome Paire, then he is guaranteed to face another Frenchman in either former Australian Open semi-finalist Lucas Pouille or Harold Mayot, who have both been given wildcards for the event. That second-round encounter is likely to take place on Wednesday.