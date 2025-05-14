West Lothian acro gymnastics club elevated to new heights

The girls and their coach, Emma Melville, were previously part of Astro gymnastics club which went into administration after facilities were destroyed by fire last December. Elevate Acro have since been working hard to fundraise for new facilities and are currently training in five different venues until an opportunity arises for them to have their own venue. Coach Emma said: “I’m so proud of these gymnasts and the whole Elevate family, we’ve come so far in such a short space of time.” "Our competitive gymnasts have faced reduced training hours and increased travel time due to us not having our own training facility in West Lothian. But this amazing achievement shows how with motivation, focus and commitment as a team anything is possible. “This is the start of something special and we can’t wait to have the funds in place to secure our own training facilities.” “We are so grateful to everyone who has donated to our crowdfunder and the support we have received from other clubs and Scottish Gymnastics.”
Bronwen Smyth, Chair of the Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club board, added “We are a brand new club with a vision to provide a place our gymnasts can be empowered to grow and develop to be the best they can be.
“The club aims to inspire confidence which, together with lots of hard work, will hopefully see us produce more champions next season.”
The club continues to look for sponsors and donations.
If you'd like to help, see their crowdfunding page: Help Elevate Acro set up after devastating fire - a Community crowdfunding project in Livingston by Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club
The Crowdfunder campaign will be coming to a close in June and the club plans to mark this occasion with a final push in the form of a sponsored walk on 7 June from one of the facilities they use for classes near Uphall to another location where they hold classes in West Calder. The walk is to represent the lengths the gymnasts, coaches and parents are having to go to in order to continue their training. More info can be found here:
Elevate Acro Gymnastics Club Sponsored Walk - a crowdfunding project in United Kingdom by Lyndsay Paterson