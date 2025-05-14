West Lothian acro gymnastics club elevated to new heights

The girls and their coach, Emma Melville, were previously part of Astro gymnastics club which went into administration after facilities were destroyed by fire last December. Elevate Acro have since been working hard to fundraise for new facilities and are currently training in five different venues until an opportunity arises for them to have their own venue. Coach Emma said: “I’m so proud of these gymnasts and the whole Elevate family, we’ve come so far in such a short space of time.” "Our competitive gymnasts have faced reduced training hours and increased travel time due to us not having our own training facility in West Lothian. But this amazing achievement shows how with motivation, focus and commitment as a team anything is possible. “This is the start of something special and we can’t wait to have the funds in place to secure our own training facilities.” “We are so grateful to everyone who has donated to our crowdfunder and the support we have received from other clubs and Scottish Gymnastics.”