'Wee bit of luck' secures halfway lead for Ewen Ferguson in Dubai

Scot eagles the last after using hospitality structure at 18th as a backstop

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A wee bit of luck goes a long way,” declared a smiling Ewen Ferguson and he wasn’t joking in this instance as a slice of good fortune secured him the halfway lead in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

In one of the final groups of the day, the 28-year-old Scot used the corporate hospitality structure at the 18th green on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club as a backstop for his second shot to set up a closing eagle in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deciding that being long wasn’t a bad option, Ferguson’s ball hit the bottom of the unit and trundled back to around five feet. In went the feet for a 65 and a 12-under-par total, giving him a one-shot lead over Kiwi Daniel Hillier in the Rolex Series event.

Ewen Ferguson ponders a club selection with caddie Stephen Neilson during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic | Ross Kinnaird.Getty Images

“It was getting a bit colder as the day was getting a bit late,” said the Dubai-based player. “I thought, you know what, I'm just going to go to the back and, even if I have to go in the drop zone, I'm just going to splash it out. If I had a 15-footer on the last, I would have been fine with that. Still would have made that for a good day, but a wee bit of luck goes a long way.”

After missing the cut in what is now his ‘home’ event 12 months ago, Ferguson is out in front after 36 holes on this occasion after being bogey-free to this stage. His grandstand finish came after he’d picked up birdies at the first, fifth, eighth, tenth and 17th holes.

“I played well,” said the three-time DP World Tour winner. “I just stuck to my game plan. I didn't try and overpower the course like I had tried to do last year. It's just not my game. I hit 7-wood on some of the shorter holes that are tight and gave myself chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year I felt like I tried to almost drive it on the greens, I don't hit it as far as someone like Rory [McIlroy] and I had an awkward 30-yarder from the heavy rough but this time had a good strategy and felt good support out there so far.”

Ferguson, who lives on the 51st floor in one of the skyscrapers in the nearby marina, has recently become an ambassador for this week’s host venue and it certainly looks as though he’s benefitting from getting to play there when he’s in the UAE.

“I was really nervous at the start to try to get off to a good start,” admitted the leader. “A golfer's mind can get away from you sometimes and, all of the sudden, it feels like a different game. So, when I got off to a good start, birdieing the first, I felt calmer calm after that.”

How comfortable is he being out in front in one of the DP World Tour’s premier events? “Yeah, 36 holes played, leading so far is great. It's nice to be doing well, and as big as this is with some of the players that are playing, it's really, really cool, and I'm proud of myself,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad