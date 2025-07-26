Wedge wizard Woad on brink of pro debut win in ISPS HANDA Scottish Women's Open

Impressive English player holds two-shot lead heading into closing circuit at Dundonald Links

Last week belonged to Scottie; this one is being bossed by Lottie. Like Scheffler at the 54-hole stage in The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush, Woad is looking like a winner in the $2 million ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

On her professional debut, the 21-year-old English player holds a two-shot lead heading into the final day on the Ayrshire coast, having followed opening efforts of 67-65 with another 67 to sit on 17 under par.

Korean Sei Young Kim (66) and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen (67) are leading the chase in the LET and LPGA co-sanctioned event, with another Korean, Hyo Joo Kim (66), a shot further behind. In what looks as though it has whittled down to a five-horse race, world No 1 Nelly Korda sits on 12 under.

Lottie Woad smiles during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Woad, who hails from Hampshire, is bidding to become just the second player in more than 70 years to make a winning professional debut on the LPGA after Rose Zhang achieved the rare feat in the Mizuho Americas Open just over two years ago.

It would be by no means out of the blue, though. Not when Woad stormed to a six-shot success in the KPMG Irish Women’s Open as an amateur earlier this month. And not when she then signed off her career in the non-paid ranks by finishing second in The Evian Championship, one of the majors in the women’s game.

She rarely misses a fairway and is a wedge wizard. It would be no surprise at all if she finished the job off on Sunday before turning her attention to next week’s AIG Women’s Open - she was the leading amateur at St Andrews 12 months ago - at Royal Porthcawl.

“Yeah, that would definitely be cool,” said Woad, the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner, of her chance to start her professional career with a victory. “Obviously you can't control what people are doing. I'm just going to try and play well and, if I do, I'll be happy tomorrow.

“I don't think you can ever expect to be leading. But I knew my game was good and I was playing well the last, you know, month or so. So, I definitely hoped to be contending. I'm just kind of where I wanted to be.”

Two ahead at the halfway stage, Woad was joined at the top of the leaderboard by both Madsen, who almost broke the flagstick with a chip-in eagle at the third, and Hyo Joo Kim at different points on the front nine, but it was never in doubt really that she’d still be at the head of affairs at the end of the day.

Nelly Korda in action during the third round of the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

After picking up birdies at the fifth, seventh, eighth, tenth and 14th, she dropped just her second shot of the week as a par putt spun out of the hole at the 15th, with that damage being repaired by her 19th birdie of the week at the 17th.

“I think I've been pretty solid tee-to-green,” observed Woad of her week’s work so far. “I hit a lot of greens again today and probably the best tee-to-green compared to the last two days. Just didn't hole maybe as many putts but generally hit a lot of good putts. So I can't complain too much.”

Having missed out on big pay-days in both Ireland and France, Woad, who turned professional after a lengthy spell as the World Amateur Golf Ranking No 1, will pick up $300,000 if she lifts this trophy. “I’ve had some experience sleeping on leads, so I know what to expect,” she said. “Obviously there will be some nerves, but I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Madsen, who is bidding to land a second LPGA title triumph, was in danger of playing herself out of it as she struggled with her driver in the middle of the round before rolling in a monster birdie putt at the 15th then finding the left edge for another gain at the 16th. “It was fun most of the time,” she said of playing with Woad.

The 30-year-old will do so again in the final round but admitted that a dodgy driver was a cause for concern. “I need that to work if I want to have a shot tomorrow,” she said. “So, yeah, I'm going to spend half an hour on the range and hopefully it will work.”

After making the most birdies out of anyone in the field on the opening two days, Korda, who is making her debut in the tournament, managed just two in this round. “Wasn't hitting it probably as good as I was the first two days,” said the American, who is bidding to land her first win of the season.

“Yeah, three-putted one of the par 5s for par. That kind of always stings a little bit. But, other than that, I made some really good par saves and just didn't really capitalise on some of my good shots. But that's golf. That's okay. I still have tomorrow.”

Korda’s first outing as professional was ten years ago and, according to her, it was a lot different to Woad’s one here. “My professional debut was not as in the limelight like her,” she said. “For her to be leading the event is pretty special.”

Borders-born Karis Davidson is sitting in the top ten heading into the final round at Dundonald Links | Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Karis Davidson, who lived in Innerleithen in the Borders for nine years before her family moved to Australia, sits joint-ninth on seven under after carding a 66 that contained eight birdies. “It's one of my dreams to win this tournament, so it's special,” said Davidson of playing on Scottish soil, where she is being cheered on by her mum and dad, with more relatives joining them on Sunday.